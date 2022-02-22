Consider helping with school lunches
The Town Crier’s article on free-to-all food service for California schoolchildren mentions that local school districts may struggle in the future to sustain provision of meals, if federal and state reimbursements continue not to meet the cost of the food and staff (“MVWSD’s experiment in free-meals-for-all shows high participation – but funding remains an open question,” Feb. 9).
Wouldn’t it be possible for the philanthropic leaders of Silicon Valley to step in with a helping hand? Assistance in offering nutritious food for every child should be a cost many could bear without even noticing it leave their pockets.
Education is essential for the future, and it isn’t done well on empty tummies. We urge those who can afford it to give some thought to assisting financially with the free food program for our children.
Lizebeth Burch
Los Altos
Don’t add dog park at McKenzie
The city should not establish a second dog park at McKenzie Park. The city should move forward with plans to establish the first dog park near the Los Altos Community Center and main library. That is a central place.
After that park is established and in use, the city can assess and determine the need for a second dog park and implement accordingly.
The McKenzie family has spoken out against the establishment of a dog park on their donated land. This family directive must be respected.
The city of Los Altos runs a dangerous precedent by ignoring the wishes of donors. You will create a situation where donors will not be willing to donate because it is clear that in just a few decades, their wishes will be ignored.
E. Stern
Los Altos