Advocate responds to RHNA criticisms
As a member of the Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance (LAAHA) Steering Committee, I want to respond to the “Other Voices” column by Ann Duwe in the May 4 Town Crier.
LAAHA supports the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) and is hopeful that the city will adopt a certifiable housing element showing it is possible to accommodate the RHNA numbers, even though the total number of 1,958 housing units assigned to Los Altos is ambitious. Unlike Duwe’s statement that the city must add these units, the housing element simply ensures that there are adequate sites to allow this new housing to be built.
Her column quotes the part of the State Auditor’s report that points out the numbers may be faulty. But she failed to include the following statement from the Auditor: “As a result, HCD made errors that reduced its projected need for housing in two of the regions we reviewed.”
No section of the audit said any number was too high. The bottom line: Failure to adopt a certified housing element can lead to serious penalties, and therefore we are encouraged that our city council appears to be working hard to be in compliance with state law.
Sue Russell
Los Altos
Leaders ‘gaslighting’ on abortion ruling
Just finished reading “Abortion aftermath: Local leaders pledge to fight erosion of civil rights” (Town Crier, May 11). Apparently, the person who wrote that headline hasn’t read the SCOTUS draft opinion. No civil rights are being eroded.
Local leaders, led by U.S Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, are gaslighting the public by telling us that the overturning of Roe and Casey will remove a constitutional protection. Abortion is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution.
Currently, abortions, for any reason, are legal under California state law, so an overturning of Roe and Casey would not affect a woman’s decision to abort her baby. On the day Roe and Casey are overturned, it will be “business as usual” in the approximately 400-plus abortion facilities throughout our state.
Justice Samuel Alito specially states that this ruling affects only the issue of abortion in regards to privacy and no other issue. For Eshoo to claim that this potential ruling could affect gay marriage, interracial marriage, etc., is disingenuous at best.
Regardless of your position on abortion, don’t fall for gaslighting. Do your own research and learn the facts. Overturning Roe and Casey does not outlaw abortion. It simply returns the decision to the people through their elected state officials.
Ken Girdley
Los Altos
LAWC hypocrisy gives city black eye
In a May 4 letter to the editor (“LA Women’s Caucus encourages civility”), 12 sanctimonious members of the Los Altos Women’s Caucus demand – but do not practice – civility. Notably, Councilmember Neysa Fligor and Vice Mayor Sally Meadows, listed as members on the LAWC website, did not sign the letter.
The 12 express concern about a litany of unsubstantiated harassment allegations directed at Mayor Anita Enander, Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng and other representatives in the Santa Clara County Cities Association. Executive director Andi Jordan, wife of former City Manager Chris Jordan, claims she was targeted because of conflicts between her husband and Enander and Lee Eng.
Ms. Jordan demands four years’ pay to avoid litigation against the association.
Enander and Lee Eng are legally required to stay silent. We haven’t heard their account nor obtained legal findings of fact. Armed only with allegations, LAWC jumped on its self-righteous soap box, claiming, “such behavior … should never be acceptable or tolerated. Not only is harassment unfair to the person or persons being criticized, but such behavior can give our good city a black eye.”
Score two black eyes from the LAWC for political hypocrisy.
Pat Marriott
Los Altos
When were ‘The Good Old Days’?
In the spirit of the recent letters decrying the “horrifying” changes to our beloved Los Altos ... when do you raise the drawbridge behind you?
I want to return to the apricot orchards! I want to do away with Foothill and bring back the railroad! I would like all of you people who moved here in the last generation to go back where you came from so we can enjoy the village spirit! You know, when there was a soda fountain and a real cinema on Main Street. Back when there was a Safeway at Loyola. And Tom’s still existed. Back when we had lumberyards and nurseries in town.
You know, “The Good Old Days.”
The thing is, I am not sure where the cut-off should be.
Bill Guns
Los Altos
How about a medal for Dr. Cody?
Bill Hough’s diatribe regarding Dr. Sara Cody and her efforts to protect us from the dangers and spread of COVID (Letters, May 11) should not go unanswered.
Overstatement and misrepresentation may be fashionable these days, but they will get us nowhere. Yes, Dr. Cody deserves our attention for the job she is doing. How about a medal, with our thanks, and our encouragement to keep doing her job on behalf of this community?
Irv Drasnin
Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments