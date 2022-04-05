Housing would lighten city’s carbon footprint
I was happy to read that the Los Altos City Council is working on a Climate Action Plan. But I am surprised that they have not considered addressing two of the city’s largest contributors to climate change: the lack of housing and the minimum parking requirements.
As the council delays and blocks new housing development, traffic into and out of the city grows. The council is further incentivizing automobile use when it requires two new parking places for each housing unit, even when that unit is only a studio apartment. If the council really wants to lighten the city’s carbon footprint, it would allow more housing to be built, especially for those who work here in Los Altos and can use active transportation in their daily commutes.
Elaine Haight
Los Altos
Column misses point on electric vehicles
I was disappointed that Sybil Cramer (“Other Voices” column, March 2) totally missed both points I made in my letter to the editor (“Don’t reward privileged EV drivers,” Feb. 16).
My points were: (1) The city should not be rewarding electric vehicle drivers with 20 prime reserved parking spaces right in front of our community center, and (2) the city should not be filling up EVs free of charge using taxpayer funds.
I am not against electric vehicles, nor am I against reserving the number of parking spaces required by the California Green Code (CALGreen) for new construction. What I am against is the placement of those reserved spaces.
CALGreen does not specify the location of the required spaces. The location is left up to the property owner. In many cases, the owner elects to place the spaces on the outer edge of the parking lot. Los Altos elected to place them in the prime spaces that should be left open for elderly and less-mobile residents.
Ms. Cramer informed us of the positives of electric vehicles. She failed to mention any of the negatives, which are many: (1) limited range; (2) EVs are not truly “zero emissions” because they are being charged by gas, oil and coal power plants; (3) global pollution is increased by the mining and refining of lithium, cobalt and nickel to produce the lithium-ion batteries needed to power EVs; and (4) near-slave labor is used to mine cobalt in third world countries like the Congo.
Ken Girdley
Los Altos