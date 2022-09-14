Put reach codes on the ballot
Reach codes are certainly a hot topic. I personally have grave misgivings about the entire idea. Heat pump furnaces have an electric heating element that kicks in when it is cold out, because heat pumps don’t work very well when it is cold. Heat pump water heaters have an electric heater in them to achieve the already anemic recovery rate (gallons of hot water replaced per hour) they promise. Thus, when you really need them, heat pump furnaces and heat pump water heaters are really just inefficient electric heaters.
With a gas-fired furnace or water heater, when my electricity from PG&E goes out, I can still get by with battery backup or a smallish generator. With a heat pump furnace or water heater, I am totally at the mercy of the vagaries of PG&E electricity up-time.
Let’s put a clearly worded referendum on the ballot and find out what the citizens of Los Altos really want.
I would also propose that the ardent supporters of reach codes submit to these proposed constraints voluntarily, run out and buy heat pumps, and then form a study group whose results can be measured. After a few years of data about reliability, actual efficiency obtained and actual hours of no heat or hot water caused by PG&E outages, I could change my mind if the data supported it.
Drivers: Be aware of blind spot
The Town Crier ran an article about the people who were hit in downtown Los Altos by drivers while the walkers were crossing the street (“Pedestrian accidents in Los Altos bring safety to the forefront,” July 20). It’s a frightening thought.
I have noticed that in the newer cars, the A-pillars are much wider and there are areas where you cannot see at particular angles. I have also noticed that a pedestrian may be moving at exactly the speed I am turning, so I don’t see them as I start and don’t see them as I move.
For your own safety, no matter whether drivers should stop for you, consider that the drivers of today’s cars have a fairly wide blind spot. Drivers, remember that blind spot and do more thorough checking. This may not have been what happened to these people who were hit, but it might have contributed.
