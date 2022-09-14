Put reach codes on the ballot

Reach codes are certainly a hot topic. I personally have grave misgivings about the entire idea. Heat pump furnaces have an electric heating element that kicks in when it is cold out, because heat pumps don’t work very well when it is cold. Heat pump water heaters have an electric heater in them to achieve the already anemic recovery rate (gallons of hot water replaced per hour) they promise. Thus, when you really need them, heat pump furnaces and heat pump water heaters are really just inefficient electric heaters.

