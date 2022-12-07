WomenSV, police partner on protection
WomenSV would like to welcome Los Altos’ wonderful new police chief, Angela Averiett – kind, savvy, beautiful and strong, how lucky our town is to have her!
We are proud to partner with Chief Averiett and the Los Altos Police Department in protecting our residents from domestic violence and coercive control. Domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous, and so it’s hard to fathom suggestions that police stop responding to them and send a social worker or mental health professional instead. Domestic violence is a crime, not a communication issue.
We are so grateful to have the support and protection of our officers, who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.
Ruth Darlene
Founder, WomenSV
Election outcome boosts climate action
I could not be more pleased with the outcome of the Los Altos City Council election!
Neysa Fligor was an easy choice for me, having attended multiple council meetings in which she demonstrated her leadership skills, occasionally under very difficult circumstances.
Pete Dailey was obviously much more of an unknown. But again my choice was made easy once I saw that working on climate change solutions was going to be one of his top three priorities. He supports the Los Altos Climate Action and Adaptation Plan adopted in 2022, and participated in the process to develop it.
The third candidate, Anita Enander, voted against the plan, despite the fact that it includes a letter from her noting that “strategies recommended in the CAAP show the breadth of actions needed for the future.”
We are now even better positioned to do our part to help solve the biggest threat facing humanity, and to do so in a way that improves the lives of Los Altans while fostering the growth of local businesses that are creating new jobs by tackling the issue with fresh ideas.
Karl Danz
Los Altos
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit increased tensions
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan and met with its president, Tsai Ing-Wen, Aug. 2. Her short visit of just 24 hours immediately aggravated the long-standing tensions between Taiwan and China, which have been brewing for decades.
With the visit, the U.S. is conveying the message that it will stand with Taiwan and support its fight for independence against China. This goes against the United States’ official recognition of the One China Policy, which states that the People’s Republic of China is “the sole legal government of China,” with no acknowledgment of Taiwan’s state sovereignty.
Pelosi’s actions are dangerous for Taiwan because they are increasing the risk of China invading Taiwan. One week after her visit, on Aug. 9, China began its military drills at 8:30 a.m. local time.
President Tsai has remarked that China is intimidating Taiwan by using military aircraft and ships to threaten an invasion. Al Jazeera recently reported that China has been firing rockets and missiles in and around Taiwan’s waters for the first time since 1996. The military drills lasted for one week after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, creating an unprecedented climate of fear and intimidation. The relations have worsened between China and Taiwan since Tsai rose to the presidency in 2016, but America’s actions are taking it to new lows.
Stanley Chou
Los Altos
Urge Congress to enact carbon fee
I was inspired by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo’s Nov. 3 town hall on climate change with guest speaker Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Eshoo stated that she was “deeply grateful” for President Joe Biden’s leadership on climate. Moniz responded that it’s been “quite a year” in terms of legislation on climate, with three major bills: the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
In the town hall, Moniz stressed that “the most important next step for Congress should be a national price on CO2 emissions” in order to reach Biden’s goal for 50% emissions reduction by 2030.
A longtime carbon fee and dividend advocate, Eshoo emphasized that political will is needed for that. Moniz agreed, saying that public pressure in favor of carbon pricing “will just keep happening” as more people react to our nation’s ever-increasing extreme weather events.
A carbon fee and dividend policy would bridge the emissions reduction gap, and the revenue from a price on pollution could be recycled back to Americans to spend as they choose. As Moniz noted, 68% of individuals in the U.S. would end up receiving more than enough in monthly carbon dividends to offset their increased costs.
It’s up to us to urge Congress to take this impactful next step.
Paula Danz
Los Altos
