Power, wealth affect laws of the land
The caption for the Town Crier’s Jan. 5 “Peek into the Past” photograph in the Comment section caught my eye. It is factual, without praising or demeaning any of the people shown.
The 1886 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Santa Clara County v. Southern Pacific Railroad case is at the foundation of the more recent Citizen’s United case.
Just as we are fretting over the recognition accorded to past leaders who are no longer “politically correct” (for example, for being slave owners), the Southern Pacific Railroad has a huge lot of ’splaining to do.
“At the California Constitutional Convention of 1878-79, the state legislature drew up a new constitution that denied railroads the right to deduct the amount of their debts (i.e., mortgages) from the taxable value of their property, a right which was given to individuals” (bit.ly/CA_constitution).
Corporations are not people.
The responsibility for that canard rests squarely on Southern Pacific. We cannot change history, but let us be aware how power and wealth have long affected the laws of this land.
‘Tradition’ poor way to run government
In the Jan. 5 Town Crier, two letters argued that Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander should have been appointed to the Cities Association of Santa Clara County. The writers were angry that “tradition” was broken when the city council voted to reappoint Neysa Fligor as the Los Altos representative.
The writers ignored the main argument for appointing Fligor to another term with the Cities Association: For the first time in 12 years, Los Altos now has a representative sitting on the Executive Board. We now have a voice at the decision-making table.
Our council should make decisions based on what will make the city stronger and forward our goals. If tradition were most important, this country would still have slavery, the Chinese Exclusion Act would still be active and women would not have the vote.
I commend those city council members who were brave enough to upend tradition with the goal of doing what’s best for the city.
Editor’s note: Contrary to the assertion in previous letters, there has not always been a Los Altos mayoral representative on the association board for the past 12 years.