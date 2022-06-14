Pickleball player: Convert tennis courts
Your recent article concerning pickleball courts in Los Altos was very timely, as I had an item on my daily “to-do” list to call the city and ask if they had any plans to double up courts for tennis and pickleball as Palo Alto has done (“Outcry from tennis players squashes pickleball court installs at Los Altos parks,” June 1).
But I can say I was deeply saddened to hear any progress has been put on hold. I am fairly new to the sport, but I have been playing long enough (two months) to say that I am tired of driving around neighboring cities (Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale) to use their courts. We have more than enough tennis courts in Los Altos that two courts either could be permanently converted or, as Palo Alto has done, a temporary conversion – you slide over the pickleball nets when you play and move back to the side when finished. Two pickleball courts to one tennis court.
As for noise, plenty of courts in Los Altos are set back from the local houses.
Tennis players, please share. I see courts sitting idle throughout the day. The courts are a city resource which we all pay for, and it would be nice to see more people able to enjoy them.
Terri Buchner
Los Altos
Simple steps lead to cleaner air for all
Gas leaf blowers have been illegal in Los Altos for many years. Yet lots of homeowners still don’t ask their gardeners to use electric. If your gardeners can’t afford to buy electric, buy one for them. Los Altos Hardware on First Street sells them.
Here’s another very simple way to keep the air we breathe cleaner: When you get in your parked car, look at your cellphone first. Then … turn on your engine and drive off. So many folks turn on car engines and sit there checking cellphones. There’s a reason these signs are up in our school parking lots.
Rita Cartalano
Los Altos
Key to understand Duvenecks’ mission
I read your article on Hidden Villa camp closures with interest (“Hidden Villa cancels all camps after key staff quit,” June 8). As a boy, I attended Hidden Villa summer camp. The Duvenecks’ grandson Peter was in my Los Altos High Class of 1962.
The swastikas the Duvenecks installed in their home were religious symbols of divinity and spirituality from Asia, preceding and having nothing to do with Nazi symbolism.
The Duvenecks took in Jewish refugees during the war. Walter Singer, Mr. Los Altos, was my personal friend and one such grateful recipient of their kindness.
I highly recommend Josephine Duveneck’s autobiography, “Life on Two Levels.” She was an amazing role model.
I hope that Philip James and Mimi Elias are aware of the true Hidden Villa history and realize the true meaning of what they have apparently mistaken for Nazi symbolism.
Lee Shahinian Jr., M.D.
Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments