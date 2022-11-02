Garsten, Nature Gallery will be missed
I was sorry to learn that Carol Garsten has decided to retire from Nature Gallery, her unique Los Altos business (“Retailer closing Nature Gallery, ready for her next adventure,” Oct. 19).
Her gallery has been a magnet for me and a beautiful, welcoming, educational place to shop.
Garsten has supported the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ annual Young at Art contest, which I have chaired for five years. She has displayed winning art, made by student contestants from several local high schools.
Every year, she has put on a special reception for the student artists, their families and their teachers.
An artist herself, Garsten appreciates and encourages talented young artists, offering them the experience of showing in a real gallery and advising them to continue pursuing their passion in making art.
I wish Garsten the best as she pursues another phase in her career.
Patricia Rohrs
Los Altos Hills
Article on gas stoves obscures key point
The article on cooking with gas obscures the clear line between greenhouse gas emissions and unhealthy indoor air (“Pollution at home,” Oct. 19).
Both are good to reduce, and both can be reduced by switching to electric ranges, but the overlap ends there.
Mixing them up can’t be excused as keeping things simple for the public.
The statement about exceeding national and state indoor air guidelines, citing a report from the Fielding School, gratuitously and wrongly includes carbon dioxide. There’s no such mention of CO2 in that report’s commentary or tables.
CO2 and other greenhouse gases are generally nontoxic, and matter only as they affect the global atmosphere. With every breath, we exhale CO2 at 100 times the concentration we inhale.
Richard Feldman
Los Altos
LA council action: The sky is not falling
Apparently some in the community want you to believe the sky is falling, alarming residents that the Los Altos City Council might ban natural gas at a recent city council meeting because (1) the Climate Action and Adaption Plan contemplates the possibility of a ban on natural gas sometime in the future, (2) the council can do anything they want at any time, so therefore, (3) they might ban natural gas now. The council could also vote to ban gas vehicles in Los Altos now, but they’re not likely to do so.
Similarly, some in the community are alarming residents that the city council is about to approve a new theater.
Although the Downtown Vision plan, which the council adopted in 2018, contemplates the possibility of a new theater, the city is wisely waiting on the results of a feasibility study, for which the city has contributed $38,000, before making assumptions about where a rebuilt theater might be located, who will pay for it, etc. We should have the consultants’ results to consider within the next few months. Until then, let’s be patient.
The sky isn’t falling. However, it appears some in the community are, unfortunately, resorting to alarmist tactics to sway votes in the upcoming city council election.
Members of the Los Altos Community Voices Steering Committee: Robin Abrams, Curtis Cole, Kim Cranston, Bill Sheppard and Marie Young
