Getting mixed messages on housing
I find it extremely peculiar that on page 1 of the April 6 Town Crier, in the article “First St. becoming haven for condos,” we have approximately 150 new units being built on First Street, and on page 8, in the column “From the Mayor’s Desk,” there is talk of fiscal responsibility and that more than half of the new units “must be affordable.”
Again, back to page 1, approximately 22 of the 150 new units are “affordable,” yet the last time I checked, 22 is approximately 15% (not 50%) of 150.
I’m also not sure of the definition of “affordable,” but some references in the news article point to upward of $3 million for one of these condos. Considering that there will likely be very expensive HOA dues, I personally would not consider $3 million “affordable.”
Who exactly is going to buy these “affordable units”? Certainly not our teachers, firefighters, our children or restaurant workers.
There are so many mixed messages about the entire conversation around State Senate Bills 9 and 10 and the state-mandated “housing” that mayhem seems to be prevailing with regards to building height, parking spaces, percent of affordable units.
I see no standard here being applied to these proposed projects, but that is what I feel is needed. If we are supposed to have 50% “affordable,” why are these projects getting approved at 5-10% affordable?
Let’s please clarify the messages and objectives here.
Jennifer Granath
Los Altos
Pass meaningful climate change policy
Thanks for publishing the April 13 op-ed, “Clean energy would break Russia’s geopolitical hold,” emphasizing the need for the United States to transition away from fossil fuels.
On Earth Day 2021, President Biden pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. A year later, negotiations are progressing in the Senate to pass legislation in the reconciliation bill that would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, time is running out to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.
With Earth Day 2022 now upon us, we cannot squander the best opportunity to pass climate legislation in more than a decade. Congress must find a way to pass meaningful climate policy that lives up to Biden’s pledge, and a price on carbon is an essential component.
Transitioning to clean energy will not only stabilize gas prices, create new jobs, clean our air and solve climate change, it will cut off Putin’s main resource: oil money.
Tell President Biden and Congress that you want a clean energy transition. Go to: cclusa.org/action.
Paula Danz
Volunteer, Citizens’
Climate Lobby
Los Altos