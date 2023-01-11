Los Altan of the Year celebrates teamwork
"Los Altan of the Year." What an amazing and wonderful experience. Following Roy and Penny Lave last year and everyone else since 1995 is an incredible honor.
“Los Altan of the Year.” What an amazing and wonderful experience. Following Roy and Penny Lave last year and everyone else since 1995 is an incredible honor.
Community service has kept me busy and always as a team effort. My friends and fellow volunteers have been with me every step of the way. Family, too. Teamwork helps assure success and makes the effort all the more satisfying and fun.
It will continue with more bike rides to lead, newsletters to publish and trees to plant. I hope others will be inspired to join me!
Gary Hedden
Los Altos
The Town Crier captured many great elements of Los Altos 2022 very well (“Year in Review,” Dec. 28), but it is obvious from your article that you’ve left out many, many national issues – and it is very sad to see.
Our family are longtime residents of Los Altos (27 years), and a huge proponent of the area, while contributing many volunteer hours to city issues, events and youth coaching. We truly love it here and like the local stories, but I know if the Town Crier didn’t offer a sports section, we would cancel our subscription.
How can you avoid national issues like the open southern border, the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, pulling out of Afghanistan, not denouncing China and its human rights abuses? Those have protests, too.
If you’re going to write an article about 2022 issues, include all, not just hand-picked liberal talking-point issues.
Why doesn’t the Town Crier just stay out of national issues and focus on local events while offering COVID-19-related updates when relevant?
Chet Douglas
Los Altos
I love the Town Crier. The Dec. 28 “Year in Review” was excellent. And the Jan. 4 issue, too – Gary Hedden is amazing. I’m part of the “ban gas leaf blowers” team, and so appreciate all Hedden has done to make the environment clean for all Los Altans.
Thank you, Town Crier!
Rita Cartalano
Los Altos
