Don’t limit access to main library

As an avid supporter of the Los Altos libraries, I continue to be confused by the conflicting behaviors of the residents and the city council. Several nonprofit organizations work to help support our libraries and extend the value that they bring to the community. Yet while we seek to enrich the library services and meet the broad needs of the patrons, access to the main library on San Antonio Road continues to be restricted time and time again.

