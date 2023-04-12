Don’t limit access to main library
As an avid supporter of the Los Altos libraries, I continue to be confused by the conflicting behaviors of the residents and the city council. Several nonprofit organizations work to help support our libraries and extend the value that they bring to the community. Yet while we seek to enrich the library services and meet the broad needs of the patrons, access to the main library on San Antonio Road continues to be restricted time and time again.
The recent move to add another dog park to the civic center is baffling at best. This proposal will result in a loss of 25% to 50% of the already limited library parking spaces. And the city council is considering spending $75,000 for a consultant to design this dog park. Is this reasonable? What about the elderly, people with disabilities or with young children who struggle to find parking? We live in a beautiful area with broad access to parks and plenty of places to enjoy walks with our pets.
Have we grown so complacent and spoiled that we need to further limit access to the library to serve the needs of a few people?
I suggest we need more people weighing in on this topic.
Pandemic’s over – get seating off streets
The parking in downtown Los Altos has gone from bad to worse.
Why are the restaurants given priority over the other businesses in town? Outside dining was a necessity during the pandemic. It’s over!
The other businesses in town deserve parking, too. The restaurants started prior to the pandemic and survived on just their inside dining.
Be fair to all the businesses and get all the seating off the streets.
Add punishments for leaf blower use
Myra and Carl Orta deserve much praise for goading the Los Altos City Council into banning leaf blowers 32 years ago. People clearly wanted and deserved relief from these unnecessary nuisances.
But relief hasn’t happened, due to widespread defiance and some ignorance. The main problem is a weakly drafted code causing difficulty in enforcement. It is the responsibility of our current council to remedy this.
To whatever extent possible, the code should permit rapid and painful punishment of violations. Citation on the first offense. I suggest that complaining neighbors be able to present a late-arriving officer with a picture or video as evidence of a violation. Violators could be required to present evidence of a business license to do work in Los Altos. Confiscate the blower, if appropriate, and return it the next day after payment of a fine. Police cruising a neighborhood and issuing multiple citations would send a clear message.
The question is, can we show our council we are serious about this form of pollution?
