Leaf blowers? How about brooms?

The lack of common sense or consideration for neighbors exhibited by so many Los Altos homeowners with respect to leaf blowers is astounding: Let’s hire people to create lots of unnecessary noise and air pollution every day during the week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.