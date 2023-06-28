Leaf blowers? How about brooms?
The lack of common sense or consideration for neighbors exhibited by so many Los Altos homeowners with respect to leaf blowers is astounding: Let’s hire people to create lots of unnecessary noise and air pollution every day during the week.
Doesn’t anyone remember life before leaf blowers? Gas versus electric isn’t the correct trade-off. The choice is leaf blowers versus rakes and brooms.
From what I have seen, an extremely high percentage of leaf blowing is being done to yards that don’t need it. If the gardeners just allocated the time they waste leaf blowing what doesn’t need blowing, they could use a rake and broom and still be ahead, or at least equal, from a time standpoint.
And has anyone watched the leaf blowing create beautifully pristine driveways and walkways that an hour later can look like nothing was ever done due to the wind?
As a septuagenarian who has been gardening since grade school and never used a leaf blower, I find a rake and broom to be perfectly adequate – and good exercise.
It’s time for homeowners to realize that their property doesn’t need to look perfectly manicured. But if you still feel you have to use one of these contraptions for whatever your reason, then please choose electric.
Follow MV’s lead on speed bumps
Following the city of Los Altos’ performance on Public Works projects, the saying “the third time’s a charm” comes to mind.
The latest example is the Cuesta Drive speed bumps. The initial bumps were installed approximately three years ago for around $500,000. Immediately complaints flooded in. Later, it was discovered the plateaus exceeded a 3-inch rise limit from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The bumps exceeded this limit because it was never specified or not inspected properly.
The second version with alternating 3-inch plastic plateaus across each lane is performing as expected, turning Cuesta into a slalom course. It is not unreasonable to predict this current version will end tragically, and the city will point at the County Fire Department as being at fault. No wonder the city has money problems.
The city should start work on the third and hopefully final revision. To jump-start the process, I suggest talking to the city of Mountain View. They figured out the speed bumps formula, slowing traffic and accommodating the County Fire Department.
City needs outside help on orchard
J. Gilbert Smith must be rolling over in his grave regarding his orchard. We don’t need more “word salad.” Perhaps the Los Altos History Museum and City Council could contact the city of Saratoga on how to successfully manage a “Heritage Orchard.”
