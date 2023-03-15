Gardeners pay price for gas leaf blowers
Thank you for informing the community about the recent change in Los Altos code enforcement (“Los Altos dealing with myriad challenges of code enforcement,” March 1).
It is important for everyone to know that gas leaf blowers do not just disrupt neighborhoods. Two-stroke gas engines like these produce large quantities of carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide and hydrocarbons. The California Air Resources Board found that the contamination from running a top-selling gas leaf blower for just one hour matches the emissions from driving a 2016 Toyota Camry for 1,100 miles. It is the hired gardener who is inhaling these toxins most directly, just so that a homeowner can have a “clean" lawn.
Elaine Haight
Los Altos
I was excited to read that the city of Los Altos recently received four Institute for Local Government Beacon Program Spotlight awards for its “significant and voluntary reductions in greenhouse gas output” during the period of 2015-2018 (“City of Los Altos recognized for greenhouse gas reductions,” March 1). And the really great news is that the city not only met its 2013 Climate Action Plan target of 15% reduction in carbon emissions by 2020, it far exceeded that target by reaching a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2018.
Additionally, in March 2022 the Los Altos City Council approved a succeeding Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP 2022) that will build on this success and will enable the city to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.
Bravo, Los Altos and community! And thank you, Los Altos City Council, for your ongoing dedication to addressing climate change by promoting a sustainable community here in Los Altos.
Wouldn’t it be great if all cities were equally motivated and ambitious in taking action on climate change – not only here in the Bay Area, but throughout the United States? Imagine how much better off we would all be.
We need to keep making our voices heard on this critical issue.
Paula Danz
Volunteer, Citizens’ Climate Lobby
