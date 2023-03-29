How to ensure healthier air for all

Gas leaf blowers have been illegal in Los Altos for many years. Yet lots of homeowners still don’t ask their gardeners to use electric. If your gardeners can’t afford to buy electric, buy one for them. Los Altos Hardware on First Street sells them.

