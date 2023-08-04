Incorrect leaf blower data cited
The article titled “LA council codifies leaf blower regulations; uptick in enforcement” (July 5) states: “Rather than waiting for complaint calls from residents, as had been done in the past, the city’s new code enforcement officer, Shauna McKimmie, is spotting violators and issuing citations at a rate not seen in recent memory. In little more than a month after she started at the beginning of April, she issued 42 citations – 18 were issued in all of 2022.”
Publicly available gas blower violation data recently obtained from the city of Los Altos (losaltosca.gov/cityclerk/webform/public-records-request) indicate that the gas blower citation figures cited in the article are incorrect. According to the data, since the start of April when Ms. McKimmie began working as a code enforcement officer through July 17 (the latest data provided), the city issued 135 “warnings” and five “citations” for gas blower violations. The data indicate three warnings and 11 citations were issued in all of 2022.
During the 52 months ending July 17, 2023, 75 citations were issued, which equals an average of 1.4 citations per month. Of the 75 citations issued, only one was issued on a Friday – likely the busiest day of the week for gas blower use.
Hopefully, the recent modification to the municipal code making the homeowner liable for the fine, plus Officer McKimmie’s efforts to enforce the code, will significantly reduce gas blower use in Los Altos.
Bruce McFarlane
Los Altos
Jardin traffic changes add to confusion
Work crews have restriped and colored the section of Jardin Drive immediately behind Los Altos High School. I am concerned about the new traffic flow ideas and how they are implemented.
Next to the school, on the west side of the street, is a one-way passenger loading zone, which is also a two-way bike lane.
The next lane over is a half “lane,” approximately 4 feet wide. The street is painted brown; I found nothing in the California Driver’s Handbook about brown pavement markings, so I can only guess it prohibits all traffic.
Next over is a row of parallel parking spaces. Then comes the last southbound lane, for through-traffic. Finally, the northbound road, along with half a bike lane, hugs the east side of the road.
For three blocks, cars move to the right to merge and share the lane with them, only to come back out farther on. Space limitations keep me from explaining other equally odd features of the new plan.
This whole situation is an accident waiting to happen. The changes were made in order to make students safer as they make their way to and from campus, but the road markings with no apparent legal meaning, a very limited set of roadway signs and the strange two-way bike lane in a one-way lane of car traffic all add up to driver confusion.
I now avoid Jardin, and I’d suggest that Los Altos High students and parents do the same for their safety and sanity.
Lisa Bourgeault
Los Altos
Help repeal Proposition 19
Azmat Malik’s support for Proposition 19 in a recent issue (May 3) seems to hold little concern for those already being severely impacted by the inheritance and large onerous property tax imposed. I am not anti-tax, but I appreciate that Proposition 13 allows property taxes to increase incrementally. What is the problem with that? Changes in this country have generally been incremental and based on compromise.
Proposition 19 has a draconian effect. My friend’s daughter – a recent college graduate – has grown up in the Bay Area. However, she can’t afford to buy a home here. If her father can’t pass on the family home without the severe increase in property tax, she will be forced to move out of the Bay Area and away from friends and family. Should she have majored in engineering or pursued jobs strictly for the money?
Should the Bay Area only accommodate those with high-tech salaries, so our diversity is only the wealthy and the wealthier? Who needs artists, writers, teachers and caregivers?
As to the options Proposition 19 creates – sell or rent – selling is what the realtors who proposed (and sponsored) Proposition 19 intended. Renting requires getting enough rent to cover expenses.
With the huge property tax bill, rents will have to go up, forcing those of modest salaries (restaurants, city workers, fire, police, etc.) to move out of the area.
Hopefully, the Proposition 19 repeal will be on the next ballot. The State Legislature could have overturned the bad portion of Proposition 19 with SCA-4, but failed because representatives like State Sen. Josh Becker (who ignored phone calls and emails in support) claimed he knew nothing about SCA-4. So, it will be up to us – the voters.
Stay tuned to sign a petition to repair this devastating section of Proposition 19.
Shari Emling
Mountain View
Library expansion benefits all
Kudos to the Los Altos Library Commission and the Los Altos Library Endowment (LALE) for their plan to expand our main library!
Public libraries serve a critical function in our communities, especially for our youth, our seniors and for those who are economically disadvantaged. The availability of a safe space, one with books, periodicals and internet access, fulfills a crucial need for people who cannot get those things at home. Libraries can also simply provide a quiet place to rest and reflect.
We applaud the commission and LALE for creating a well-funded plan to expand the capacity at our main library, so that all may benefit. Well done.
Brian Jones
on behalf of Los Altos
for Racial Equity
