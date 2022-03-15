Thanks for replacing benches
Kudos to the Los Altos maintenance crew for replacing the benches in front of the Los Altos main library.
As I understand it, these benches are temporary to replace a bench with a broken slat. New benches are ordered.
The benches have been heavily used for 30 years – kids jump on them and patrons sit on them all the time. They’ve earned their replacement. Thank you, Los Altos.
Elayne Dauber
Los Altos Hills
Let Hills residents weigh in on town hall
Based on its annual priority-setting meeting, I am happy that the Los Altos Hills City Council has now created an ad hoc committee to explore the town’s future needs for more community space and additional room for staff.
However, it is problematic that the only two council members appointed to that committee voted for a town hall expansion fiasco. They voted for a 1,000-plus-square-foot expansion of town hall that was projected to cost between $3,500 to $5,000 per square foot!
To further question their judgment, there was no space for the community in this gold-plated expansion.
Building community space was the original priority of the town hall expansion.
A proposal: Let the Parks and Recreation Committee and our city manager meet and propose a plan that makes sense for both parties. Then let residents weigh in.
John Swan
Los Altos Hills
Ukraine: Do better than ‘send thoughts’
Sending our best “thoughts and prayers” to Ukraine. Maybe Town Crier readers think that will bring Vladimir Putin to his knees. Seems unlikely to me.
More than a million refugees: seniors, children, women. Are Americans really unable to figure out what to do if gas prices get higher? Carpool, work from home, organize a system in which citizens who have to drive in order to earn a living are allowed a break on costs.
Watching the horrific news and expressing our sadness at the loss of lives and destruction of cities does not help Ukrainians left without electricity for homes and hospitals.
Call your congressperson. Surprise him or her by saying, “Stop letting Russia profit from our greed for oil.”
Ukrainian lives are important, but how do they measure up against another dollar per gallon?
The sacrifice you might make by driving less will be temporary. Being blown up by a missile? Permanent.
Susan Embers
Mountain View