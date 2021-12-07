LWV supports prompt housing response
On Tuesday, the Los Altos City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint session to begin strategizing for the next housing element. The new element is required to be submitted to the state for certification by December 2022.
The Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for Los Altos may seem daunting, as the city needs to plan for 1,958 new housing units, including 789 to accommodate lower-income residents. The League of Women Voters (LWV) believes compliance is possible if changes are made to zoning and policy.
It is critical that all segments of our community become involved in this process quickly since we are many months behind our neighboring communities in preparing the mandated new housing elements.
We hope that Tuesday’s staff report will provide possible sites for multifamily housing and will suggest policy changes to encourage such development. The community can then respond so the work of the housing element can proceed rapidly.
The LWV supports an overall state plan for housing that includes RHNA and certified housing elements. The LWV also believes in promoting open government, one that is representative, accountable, responsive, and provides opportunities for active citizen participation.
Karin Bricker, president, and Sue Russell, co-chair housing committee
Los Altos/Mountain View LWV
Ask Congress to put price on carbon
This is regarding “Morning Forum speaker addresses global threat of megafires” (Town Crier, Dec. 1):
I applaud Michael Kodas for raising awareness about megafires and the negative impact that they are having worldwide.
Sadly, Californians have become all too familiar with these devastating impacts: smoke-filled, toxic air; loss of homes and property; loss of lives, etc.
In late-August, my family watched news coverage of the raging Caldor megafire in horror as firefighters battled erratic, wind-driven flames that edged closer and closer to Echo Summit Lodge, a historical landmark at the top of the summit overlooking the Tahoe Basin. The rustic lodge has been a wonderful gathering place for my large extended family for decades. Thanks to the heroic efforts of firefighters working throughout the night, the lodge still stands today. But many with property nearby were not so fortunate, losing everything to the flames.
Kodas points to climate change as being a key contributor to the increasing frequency of these horrific megafires.
To combat climate change, the U.S. Senate committed to reducing America’s emissions 50% by 2030. To meet that goal, a corporate price on carbon must be included in the budget reconciliation package now before Congress. Ask your members of Congress to make polluters pay by putting a price on carbon into the budget reconciliation.
Paula Danz
Citizens’ Climate
Lobby volunteer
Los Altos