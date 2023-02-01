Housing element offers step toward growth
What could housing in our city look like in the future? Look to the adopted housing element.
We commend the Los Altos City Council for adopting the housing element update and look forward to a plan that encourages market-rate and affordable housing in Los Altos, complies with state law and recognizes Los Altos’ responsibility to contribute housing to our region. Cities like Los Altos – wealthy, tree-lined and well-resourced (schools, libraries, parks) – should share our prosperity. We can do that by building more housing and welcoming more neighbors.
The housing element creates a plan for development. It is a contract with the state as well as with residents to recognize and plan for growth.
While there are people who believe that the state mandates – with strict consequences for noncompliance – create fear amongst cities, we believe they create accountability. Local control has not proven adequate to address our housing crisis, so the state has had to create measures to ensure that all jurisdictions work toward solving this issue. We need Regional Housing Needs Allocation targets because our track record of building housing has shown that we need someone else to make sure that we do it or not enough will happen.
The current draft of the Los Altos housing element is proof that we can reach our targets. Will it be easy? No. Is it possible? Yes.
Our city has changed, is changing and will change. We need to plan for our current and future growth. Adoption of our updated housing element is the first step. Now let’s work together to enact all those plans.
Daphne Ross
Los Altos Affordable
Housing Alliance
Steering Committee
MV council process is ‘anti-democratic’
In Mountain View, one sees three anti-democratic actions.
Sally Lieber, a popular council member, gave up her seat because she won her election to the State Board of Equalization.
How to replace her? A special election? Maybe too costly.
Could Li Zhang step in? She came in fourth in the recent election of three members to the council. She received a lot votes; why not go with her?
No. 1 anti-democratic move: The council decided it would appoint Lieber’s replacement. That process cost little or nothing, except for losing the voice of the citizens. Ten people applied. They had not chosen to run for office; here was an easier way.
No. 2: The council chose five to interview. Four are ex-mayors well known by council members. The non-mayor is the head of a city committee. Ex-mayors left office because of term limits or because they lost an election. Did the council look for candidates who share Lieber’s values? No sign of that. If a candidate is in line with Lieber, it is coincidence.
No. 3: Mountain View mayors are not elected to be mayor. They are appointed, that’s right, by the council from council members.
Major issues are changing Mountain View. Time to have a government by and for the people.
Susan Embers
Mountain View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments