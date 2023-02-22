LACV supports housing element
The following is an open letter to the Los Altos City Council.
The following is an open letter to the Los Altos City Council.
On behalf of Los Altos Community Voices (LACV), the Steering Committee wishes to express our support of the revisions to the draft housing element and encourages you to approve its submission to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).
We very much appreciate the hard work of Nick Zornes and his team, representatives of Lisa Wise Consulting, the Planning Commission and each of you for the many hours of hard work you’ve contributed to creating a plan that not only addresses our critical need for housing, especially affordable housing, but also is sensitive to the concerns of current residents of Los Altos, and is likely to be found substantially compliant with state law by the HCD.
Thank you for all you’ve done and will continue to do to ensure that our community does its fair share to address the housing crisis by implementing various aspects of the sixth cycle housing element in the coming years.
LACV Steering Committee: Robin Abrams, Kim Cranston, Cathy Lazarus, Bill Sheppard and Marie Young
Our family lived in Los Altos for 35 years, then retired and moved to The Villages Golf and Country Club in 1999. All of this time we have been Town Crier subscribers. Many articles have given us joy and kept us up to date on Los Altos news.
Not being a Los Altos resident this last 24 years has kept us from voting for Los Altan of the Year. We were overjoyed that Gary Hedden was chosen.
We could not think of anyone more deserving than this wonderful man for this honor.
Thank you, Los Altans, for honoring Gary. A perfect choice.
Hal and Jean Gillette
San Jose
