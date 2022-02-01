Advocates urge speedy approval for housing
The following is an open letter to the Los Altos City Council and Planning Commission.
Thank you for the excellent joint study session with the Planning Commission on Jan. 11 during which you reviewed EAH Housing’s plans for the all-affordable housing development at 330 Distel Circle.
We appreciate your careful review of the project and your sensitivity to residents’ concerns, as demonstrated by the multiplicity of community meetings and the changes EAH has made in response to those concerns.
As was made clear during that study session, EAH has done everything possible to design a development that fits well at the location and meets the needs of building residents, neighbors and the city.
We encourage you to request a final proposal and plan from EAH and then undertake a final review and grant your approval. It is time to move on so that 90 new families will have wonderful new homes sooner rather than
later.
Los Altos Community Voices Steering Committee:
Robin Abrams, Curtis Cole, Kim Cranston, Cathy
Lazarus, Bill Sheppard and Marie Young
Dog park won’t impact homes
A recent letter to the editor (“LA council: Reconsider dog park at McKenzie,” Jan. 26) decried the city council’s decision to place a dog park at McKenzie Park west, characterizing the decision as “destroying green space.”
In actual fact, the council’s decision fulfills a long-standing desire by a significant segment of Los Altos residents seeking designated areas for both dog and human socialization and will make better use of this space than its current scant patronage.
Other areas of McKenzie will serve equally well for those who desire to sit under a canopy of trees.
Contrary to the baseless claims of the letter, the dog park won’t impact any homes, the tennis courts will not be “polluted” (what does that even mean?), and claims that commuters on Interstate 280 will descend on the modestly sized dog park in droves are laughable.
I appreciate the city council for moving forward with this proposal, as do many of my dog-owning neighbors.
Bill Sheppard
Los Altos
Cities board seat should go to mayor
Sharon Fingold’s letter argues that keeping Councilwoman Neysa Fligor on the Cities Association Board of Directors is important because with Fligor, we now have a representative on the Executive Board of that group (“Tradition poor way to run government,” Jan. 19).
In fact, Fligor would keep her seat on the Executive Board even if Mayor Anita Enander took her rightful seat on the Board of Directors. Fligor wants both.
The Editor’s Note appended to Fingold’s letter states that “there has not always been a Los Altos mayoral representative on the association board for the past 12 years.”
True. Some mayors have voluntarily given up an opportunity to sit on the Board of Directors, offering their seat to another council member.
Lost in the discussion is this crucial fact: In the past 12 years, every person our mayor appointed has been confirmed by the council. That is an honorable and principled Los Altos tradition that was broken this year when Fligor refused to let Mayor Enander take her rightful seat.
Pat Marriott
Los Altos