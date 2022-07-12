Dig deeper into Hidden Villa story
The coverage of the Hidden Villa summer camp story in this paper has truly upset me. I’m left wondering where the reporters are to actually dig into the story, rather than letters and columns parroting the same lines. Some egregious examples:
1. The Duvenecks seem to have been especially righteous people, and I am glad to have learned more about them and have their example shared. However, they do not currently run Hidden Villa, so how good they were is not really relevant to the current story.
2. Given that we can no longer speak to the Duvenecks about the tiles, why not listen to modern voices rather than put words and intentions in their mouths? From all I have learned, the Duvenecks would have been horrified to have caused pain and would have been conciliatory and sensitive with the affected staff, not going about yelling over their rights.
3. Why are we not hearing more from the young staff, who seem to be primarily people of color? Structural racism at Hidden Villa was mentioned – that doesn’t mean just racism in the physical structures. By not investigating this further and not centering the staff’s voices, we’re covering up the story for Hidden Villa – which, again, is an institution like any other. If the current Hidden Villa administration is engaging in problematic practices, that doesn’t taint its entire history, but in fact pushes us to work to return to the true legacy being so lovingly remembered in these pages.
We can do better, Los Altos. We need to be thoughtful, be open, be curious instead of reactionary, and, most importantly, look for the truth.
Alison Biggs
Los Altos
SJ council: Cruising invites problems
Congratulations to the San Jose City Council. Your action of overturning the 36-year ordinance against lowriding was a real help to the Latino community spirit. It also was a real help to noise and air pollution, traffic congestion and public safety. You really gave a boost to the community.
It totally challenges the intellect to try to reason this action. I cannot believe the city council actually believes it did a good thing. Encouraging drivers to parade up and down the street showing off their shiny cars while wasting the high cost of gas, polluting the air with gas fumes, clogging up roads and highways, disturbing the peace and quiet in neighborhoods and endangering pedestrians, bike riders and other cars – and this is a good thing?
The city council was not only out to lunch, they were out to breakfast and dinner when it did this. To play a racial card in this manner is deceptive and truly is a disservice to the community.
Congratulations San Jose City Council, you really goofed this one up.
Myra Orta
Los Altos
