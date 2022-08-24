Friends’ book sale benefited many
Thank you, Los Altos City Council, for making the community center available for the Friends of the Library quarterly book sale. So many benefited:
• Hundreds of community members enjoyed this spacious setting as they selected affordable books in excellent condition.
• Seventeen public school teachers and librarians selected books courtesy of the Friends’ Books4Schools fund.
• Volunteers for the Prisoners Literature Project (based in Berkeley) purchased books to fulfill requests from incarcerated individuals nationwide.
• Donors’ generosity was maximized through thoughtful sale of their books.
• Approximately $14,000 was raised, all of which will benefit the Los Altos Library.
This is a win, win, win, win, win use of the community center.
Deborah Buck
Friends of the Library of
Los Altos and the Prisoners Literature Project
Should kids take other protective measures?
In addition to masks, schools should mandate helmets. Too many kids get hurt on the playground.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year more than 200,000 children ages 14 and younger go to emergency departments for playground-related injuries. By contrast, also according to the CDC, fewer than 11,000 children ages 17 and younger have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the entire 2 and 1/2 years of the pandemic.
Don’t worry about kids resisting this new mandate. They’ve dutifully worn their masks and I’m sure they’ll dutifully wear their helmets. If some of them do complain, remind them that they, as children, have a duty to society to keep themselves out of the hospital.
Stuart Eichert
Mountain View
Reducing fossil fuel use has little impact
After reading Lisa Melendy’s letter (“Fossil fuel industry causing climate crisis,” Aug. 10), I got to wondering if she is aware that fossil fuels have brought millions of people out of poverty around the world and provided the energy for countries to advance the wealth, health care and jobs of their people.
Also, maybe I can help Ms. Melendy reduce her fossil fuel use by suggesting that she stop driving her car if it uses gasoline; not use Uber or taxis; if she has an electric car, not charge it in the evening when solar and wind are not producing energy and fossil fuels provide nighttime energy; turn off her gas-fired water heater; turn off her gas-fired space heater in the winter; and not take a bus powered by either diesel or propane.
Finally, is Ms. Melendy aware that the United States CO2 emissions have been reduced over the past 20 years and, further, that the U.S. produces about 11-14% of worldwide emissions? Ergo, if U.S. emissions were reduced to zero, the impact on global emissions and weather would be minuscule.
David Rigney
Mountain View
