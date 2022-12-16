Flags represent nationalism, colonialism
After reading the article about which flags to fly at Veterans Community Plaza, I vote for none (“Debated Los Altos flag policy moves forward,” Dec. 7).
Flags are symbols of nationalism and colonialism. They are not necessary. After 20 months of participating in the mayhem and insanity of Vietnam, I came to the conclusion that flags, like religious zealots, lead to nothing but pain and misery.
How about a Peace Flag?
Mark Vasser
Los Altos
On Saturday, Nov. 12, an electric power pole on Twelve Acre Drive fell over and the electrical power was interrupted to a number of houses in the area. This left them without heating, unless you had a gas fireplace that could be lighted with a normal lighter or a match. Of course, a wood-burning fireplace could also be used to get at least part of the house heated.
Power was restored the next day in the morning. It was very cold in the houses during the outage.
This incident shows the shortcomings of the existing or contemplated mandates to eliminate conventional heating, e.g., wood-burning or gas fireplaces from houses in Los Altos – be they new or old.
A thought: Should all-electric houses be required to have generators to supply a minimum of electricity? But would it be enough for heating?
Generators run on gasoline or natural gas. Where do you get the gasoline during an electrical outage lasting several days when fuel cannot be pumped at the gas station? Generators are very noisy. What would be the noise pattern in a neighborhood when many houses use the generators? We are entering a devil’s circle.
P.S. The power pole had a transformer at the top which spilled “oil.” Was the oil PCB?
Richard Leute
Los Altos
