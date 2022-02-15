Don’t reward privileged EV drivers
I drove by our new community center last week and noticed something quite odd. There are about 20 reserved spaces right in the front of the building close to the entrance reserved for electric vehicles, plus two EV charging stations.
Owning an electric vehicle is a privilege, not a handicap. The city of Los Altos should not make owning an EV even more of a privilege by allowing EV drivers to park in the best parking spaces.
Most EV drivers are active, middle-aged professionals who can easily walk from a reserved EV parking space in the back of the lot. Leave those prime spaces up front for the elderly, who may have trouble walking but don’t qualify for a disabled person license plate or placard.
To add insult to injury, the two EV charging stations in front of our community center are free. That means residents who can’t afford an EV are paying to “fill up” an EV that a rich person can afford.
I hope our city council will address what I consider a disservice to those residents who can’t afford an expensive EV. As I said, don’t reward privileged drivers with more privileges.
Ken Girdley
Los Altos
Just say ‘no’ to DRUGS Act
At the behest of Big Pharma front groups, U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the DRUGS Act, a bill that would rob millions of Americans like me of critical daily medicines.
I depend on online Canadian pharmacies to afford my medication, which costs two or three times as much at U.S. pharmacies. If the DRUGS Act passes, the medications and savings I get through online Canadian pharmacies will no longer be accessible to me and millions of other Americans.
The Big Pharma special interests supporting the DRUGS Act claim that the bill would address illegal sales of opioids online; however, the bill fails to even mention the words “opioids” or “fentanyl.” Instead, the bill targets “nondomestic” pharmacies – international pharmacies that millions of Americans depend on for safe and affordable drugs. These pharmacies require valid prescriptions and don’t sell controlled substances.
Americans like me are in critical need of access to affordable prescription drugs. Our representatives and senators should say “no” to the DRUGS Act.
Myra Orta
Los Altos