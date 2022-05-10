Condos do not make downtown ‘vibrant’
I’m a resident of southwest Palo Alto, and for years have done all my shopping and errands, used the library, etc., in Los Altos (much closer and nicer than in Palo Alto). In fact, I’ve wanted to move to Los Altos for several years. However, the aspects that originally attracted me seem to be vanishing: the village feel; simple ranch houses; light and courteous traffic; a relaxed, friendly feeling.
This is especially evident on First Street, on both sides of Main Street. How will fewer stores, small businesses and restaurants in exchange for more condos make Los Altos more “vibrant”? What used to be called “the Village” is turning into the home of giant monoliths. I’m sad to see this, and I’d bet many Los Altos residents feel the same.
Meredith Phillips
Palo Alto
Does public art need donation amount?
I read about three First Friday May art experiences in the Town Crier’s “Local Arts Roundup” May 4, and was intrigued by the photo of the glowing benches.
Finding myself at Walgreens one afternoon last week, I decided to walk over to Akane to see the “immersive art installation” during the day.
I was surprised by two things – the benches look nothing like the photo and, more concerning, each bench has a label with the name of the donors and the dollar amount donated.
With all the new construction in downtown Los Altos, is everything going to be for sale, labeled with people’s names and their donation attached?
Grace Chan
Los Altos
Los Altos losing its small-town charm
Like many other residents, I am horrified at what is happening to the feel of our downtown area with the construction of the canyon of housing on First Street. This really is an atrocity.
But, now that we have plowed into the state mandate of creating more housing, I’m curious if the state has also mandated that we will immediately have more water to accommodate these additional housing units, if the local schools are prepared to assimilate these new students and if the highways have expanded to accommodate these new cars for these new commuters.
Since it seems to work to just write a law or send out a mandate, then I would like to request the following be legislated or mandated immediately:
• Global warming to stop no later than the end of 2022.
• Political conflict and contention to also stop no later than the end of 2022.
• The global pandemic to stop immediately!
These seem like some good starting points. Clearly the government has immense power to create broad-spectrum change without a plan.
And the cute little downtown in Los Altos is losing that small-town charm. I’m jealous that Campbell managed to retain it, and Los Gatos. But maybe we can lead them into the current trend of “bigger, uglier and greedier is better”!
Teri Berwick
Los Altos
Cody should lose job over COVID policies
I agree with the protesters demonstrating against Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s public health director, and her draconian restrictions. She refused to admit that her excessive zeal to shut down the economy was worse than the virus itself.
I completely disagree with Myra Orta’s May 4 letter to the editor (“Why oppose sincere efforts to serve public?”). Cody should lose her job and should be forced to reimburse the people who were bankrupted by her restrictive policies, which did nothing to stop COVID-19.
Bill Hough
Los Altos
