City must enforce dog park regulations
The following is an open letter sent to the Los Altos City Council.
I would like to address my concerns regarding the proposed alterations to the dog park at the civic center, as these changes might potentially create more issues than they aim to solve.
Currently, we have a single enclosed dog park and two spacious open fields, one designated for soccer and the other for baseball.
Walking through the civic center multiple times a day, I have observed that the open fields are utilized more frequently by dogs than the fenced dog park.
This situation is unlikely to change without proper enforcement. Great ideas, like no gas blowers established 20-plus years ago is a good idea, but we still have not designed a method to enforce the ordinance.
I kindly request that you prioritize the enforcement of dog park regulations before diminishing the availability of our library services. Removing valuable parking spaces from a heavily utilized library could potentially exacerbate existing problems.
Leslie Sims
Los Altos
LA council: Reconsider dog park location
I’m guessing many of you are dismayed to know a big sum has been allocated by the Los Altos City Council for a dog park study. And yet I have learned that there was a survey just a few years ago on this same issue – of both the need and best location for a dog park.
The number one spot, chosen overwhelmingly then, was the park behind the Chamber of Commerce.
I am guessing that the few homeowners nearby objected. If they have dogs, they would be fortunate to be close to a dog park. If they don’t have dogs, they still have the advantage of being in the center of town.
The mayor has told me that the dog park location close to the library is a “done deal.” I beg the council to reconsider.
Just drive into that area on a weekend and you may easily encounter cars trying to park for a wedding/event at the beautiful patio of our History Museum, a matinee at the Los Altos Stage Company, a soccer game on the field, events at the civic center and (with over 750 patrons a day) our library.
Please, Council, don’t add more to this vibrant town square!
Cathie Perga
Former Library Commissioner
3 reasons why theater is ‘not a good idea’
A new theater downtown is not a good idea.
1. Using a downtown parking plaza for a new theater is ridiculous. Parking downtown is tight, especially now with outdoor eating taking lots of street parking.
2. We already have a theater at the community center, where there is lots of parking. If needed, renovate the existing theater or build a new one there.
3. Perhaps it’s time to put this issue on the 2024 ballot, and let Los Altos voters decide.
Rita Cartalano
Los Altos
LASC production draws rave review
I recently attended the Los Altos Stage Company’s production of “Sunday in the Park with George.”
As an actor/singer, I went with low expectations. I had seen the show in San Francisco and at TheatreWorks, but I was amazed at the talent, direction and professionalism of the cast and crew of this production.
The advantage of the small stage made the show more intimate and powerful than the productions I had previously seen.
The leads playing George and Dot were musically excellent.
I have not given a show a standing “O” in many years, but I was on my feet for this one. Bravo!
Steve Gill
Los Altos
Parked cars present safety hazard
Now that loading and unloading has been eliminated on Almond Avenue at Los Altos High, it has moved to Jardin Drive on the back side of the school.
The move resulted in removing a significant number of parking spots along Jardin. Fewer parking spots has put more pressure on streets intersecting with Jardin. As a result, there is a safety issue that has been more obvious.
On each connecting street, students park cars wrapped around the corner. These cars block the view of drivers traveling on Jardin and making a right turn onto the cross streets. The blind turn endangers students, pedestrians and cyclists. And it increases the chance of a head-on collision with drivers on the cross street approaching Jardin.
I think the solution is to paint the corners red for at least two car lengths on the Jardin cross streets before someone is injured.
Bob Sutis
Los Altos
