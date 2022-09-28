Make dog park permanent
My name is Connor and I am 13 years old. I live in Loyola Corners. I know that Los Altos opened a dog park near us on a temporary basis to test it out.
I wanted to write to show my support for having a dog park here. Our 1-year-old dog is very social and loves to meet and play with other dogs and get her energy out. We have gotten to meet a lot of people from Los Altos who we wouldn’t normally have had the opportunity to meet.
I think that this dog park has been a great addition to our community and I hope that they make it permanent.
Connor Rogers
Los Altos
Reach codes: Find common ground
I want to commend the Town Crier for the excellent commentary by Joe Beninato (“Other Voices”) as well as letters to the editor published in the Sept. 21 edition.
All of this is part of an important dialogue about climate change and what to do about it. One of the concerns raised by letters to the editor contributors is the prospect of some kind of natural gas mandate or ban that will force everybody to go electric. There is an alternative that I think everyone can get on board with, and that is for us natural gas users to simply pay the true costs of our pollution.
Leaving aside the direct health hazards, which are appreciable, the damage to the climate from rising seas, forest fires, droughts, heat waves, disease, loss of habitat, climate refugees, etc., puts the true cost of burning natural gas at roughly 17 times higher than what we’re currently paying PG&E. This cost is expected to steadily rise in the future. A natural gas pollution fee rather than mandate or ban is where our common ground lies.
David Cain
Los Altos
Adopt concept of net-zero homes
Recent discussions about Los Altos’ proposed reach codes miss the big picture by focusing too narrowly on targeting the use of natural gas in a home. The arguments against using natural gas are: (1) protect the health and safety of homeowners from carbon dioxide and methane emissions (from leaking ranges), and (2) eliminate its use altogether because the extraction and distribution leaks methane, which is a potent greenhouse gas.
This narrow focus will have a modest impact on overall carbon emissions and encroaches on homeowners’ right to choose the lifestyle that best suits them.
Instead, let’s look at the big picture. California needs to ramp up the use of renewables to replace fossil fuels. To accomplish this, let’s adopt the concept of net-zero homes.
Net-zero homes have high levels of insulation, efficient windows, a tight building envelope, efficient ventilation and solar reflective roofs, among many other innovations to minimize energy use. Solar panels generate electricity to offset the energy consumed from electricity and natural gas.
Space and water heating is primarily (although not exclusively) provided in net-zero homes with heat pumps. Homeowners can still have a natural gas range, gas fireplace, backyard barbecue, fire pit or heated spa if that’s their lifestyle choice.
The big picture is that if your net energy consumption is zero, you don’t have to generate the energy in the first place.
New construction is easier than remodeling to transition toward net zero, but the same principles apply. Both are necessary in order to reduce fossil fuel use.
Let’s all reach for effective building codes using net-zero concepts.
Kent Randall
Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments