Council: Don’t ignore dog park feedback
To the members of the Los Altos City Council:
Are you ignoring all the public feedback from your temporary dog park pilot program?
How can you continue with a project that has received more than 450 signatures from community members opposing the dog park’s location across from the library, as well as numerous letters of opposition written to the editor in the Town Crier?
Are you really allocating $1 million for the dog park near the civic center?
Mary Popek
Los Altos
‘Snake Doctor’ hopes it wasn’t a Krait
Re: the article on a possible Redheaded Krait in Los Altos (“Venomous snake allegedly seen in Los Altos yard,” June 14), perhaps your readers would be interested in my first-hand experience.
In 1968, I was an Army physician serving in Vietnam. One night, I was called to see an infantryman who had been bitten on the finger by a small black-and-white-banded snake. (Though a fully trained internist, I knew nearly nothing about snake bites.)
As I began to examine the fellow, his voice weakened, and then he stopped breathing! His airway was secured, and then I had a chance to ask around about what kind of snake might have bitten him – it was a Banded Krait, known for its nerve-paralyzing venom (similar to the cobra), which, if not quickly treated, is fatal. I knew he needed antivenom, and I rushed to our hospital refrigerator.
Fortunately, it was loaded with antivenoms. Unfortunately, the Army had provided antivenoms only for rattlesnake, copperhead and water moccasins, none of which are found in Vietnam.
Luckily, some Thai Krait antivenom was found at another hospital, and (guided by instructions in Thai) I just gave him many vials. Over several days, he gradually recovered, was able to breath on his own, and was finally discharged.
(Due to this single experience, thereafter I became known as the hospital “Snake Doctor,” and, during my one-year tour, I was referred several other snake-bite victims – all Vietnamese citizens. Fortunately, no other bites were due to the Banded Krait.)
My conclusion: It would be great if Los Altos didn’t, indeed, have a Krait.
Michael Rappaport, M.D.
Los Altos
