Cuesta speed bumps doing their job
Yay for the new speed bumps on Cuesta Drive. Most vehicles can comfortably cruise over them at steady 25, with no need to brake except for stop signs. Anyone caught weaving around the bumps faces a ticket much worse than minor speeding.
Drivers Ed taught us that the yellow diamond “15” signs are not speed limits. They are just like speed advisory signs posted at freeway connector ramps.
Of course, Cuesta is a main access road, and its residents must expect to see a few thousand cars pass each day. But why should those drivers expect to go faster than 25? How could the safe speed on narrow Cuesta be higher than that on Arboleda, with similar physical characteristics?
Electric blowers benefit lungs, ears
It’s been quiet around our house since our gardener converted to all electric equipment. He now uses an electric mower, an electric trimmer and, best of all, an electric blower. The batteries allow him to work the entire day and then recharge them overnight.
With a California energy rebate, his cost was under $2,000 for the purchase. The health benefits to him and to us are substantial: cleaner air for our lungs and lower decibels for our ears.
Let’s concentrate on encouraging homeowners to get involved.
Unsafe intersection raises concern
I am writing to you regarding my concerns about high-speed traffic at the intersection of Fremont Avenue, Berry Avenue and Riverside Drive. This concerns me because the intersection is dangerous and frequently used by pedestrians, cyclists, runners and children going to and from school.
I have observed many distracted drivers coming around the bend on Fremont Avenue through the intersection at high speeds and with no signals. It is a highly trafficked area near Rancho Shopping Center.
I would like to raise community awareness about this issue facing our town, and advocate for potential solutions such as a roundabout to slow traffic down at this intersection.
I hope the city of Los Altos can take action to address this before a tragic accident occurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments