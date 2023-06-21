Cuesta speed bumps doing their job

Yay for the new speed bumps on Cuesta Drive. Most vehicles can comfortably cruise over them at steady 25, with no need to brake except for stop signs. Anyone caught weaving around the bumps faces a ticket much worse than minor speeding.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.