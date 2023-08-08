Council member attacks unwarranted
It’s disappointing to see Los Altans submitting letters to attack a member of our city council. The recent criticisms of Councilmember Lynette Eng in the Town Crier reveal the authors’ personal biases against Ms. Lee Eng.
Ellen Gonella (“Council member should stay home,” July 26) levels an ad hominem attack followed by an inaccurate statement regarding Ms. Lee Eng’s voting record and then presumes to know the benefit derived from Ms. Lee Eng’s participation in a leadership workshop.
Azmat Malik (“Lee Eng’s trip is unjustified expense,” July 26) offers criticism based on his personal, corporate travel experience that he generalizes to be a best practice, which it is not. As a “better” practice, my corporate employer allowed travelers long-distance travel one day before a seminar or other event to enable travelers to adjust to the time-zone difference. Similarly, travelers could schedule their return the day following the event’s conclusion so as not to cut short their attendance to catch a return flight.
I want to thank Ms. Lee Eng and the other members of our city council for their time, willingness to serve and commitment to act in ways they believe best serve the interests of all residents of our city.
Gary Albright
Los Altos
Protect youth from tobacco industry
Thank you so much for the Town Crier’s probing work on the July 16 article “Stores that sell vapes bypassing red tape,” allowing our residents to stay informed about the current situation in our local cities.
It is sad to see that retail stores are selling the banned products right under our noses and we wouldn’t have known until the Town Crier brought it to light. These efforts are crucial and should be periodically done by both the cities’ enforcement. I am a concerned Los Altos resident, mother, physician-turned-public-health-professional and CEO of Breathe California, local lung health leader since 1911.
Breathe California of the Bay Area, Golden Gate and Central Coast has been working with interested enforcement officers through Santa Clara County to help with operations periodically. We must continue to educate even if flavored tobacco is banned, as we are now receiving calls from middle schools to present to students and help them quit vaping. It used to be just high schools earlier. People have been totally misinformed by the industry that vapes help you quit – they target when you are so young, because then you are hooked to be lifelong addicts contributing to their pockets.
It is the industry that comes up with new names such as “clear” vapes and “no menthol” vape juice. Won’t you say these names are also enticing? Flavors are not only enticing, but they change your brain chemistry, causing you to get more addicted with the increased concentration of nicotine delivery by the electronic devices.
Only through the concerted efforts of young residents, parents, the public and news media will our children and young adults be protected.
So, thanks again for taking up this initiative to educate.
Tanya Payyappilly, M.D., MPH
CEO, Breathe California
Restriping doesn’t follow vehicle code
I am sure I speak for many in the Highlands neighborhood about the new restriping on St. Joseph Avenue from Foothill Expressway to Montclaire Elementary School. Lisa Bourgeault’s letter titled “Jardin traffic changes add to confusion” (Aug. 2) made me realize that our city’s well-meaning efforts are not well thought out.
On St. Joseph Avenue, the bike lane heading toward the expressway is colored and marked in such a way that a motorist turning right on the expressway is forced to continue straight and turn right across the bike lane just a few feet before the intersection. This not only causes a huge backup in the morning, it is downright unsafe.
California Vehicle Code (CVC) 22100 states: “Both the approach for a right-hand turn and a right-hand turn shall be made as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.”
And CVC section 21209 further states: “No person shall drive a motor vehicle in a bicycle lane established on a roadway pursuant to Section 21207 except as follows: To prepare for a turn within a distance of 200 feet from the intersection.
Since the new markings go against the CVC, any accident there could be attributed to our city not following the vehicle code.
Dinesh Desai
Los Altos
Why no public input before street painting?
I live near Almond Avenue. The street painting was finished months ago. I have puzzled over the meaning of these strange new markings. I happen to know a former director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. He, too, was mystified by these arcane symbols.
The city has finally decided to interpret the hieroglyphics. I have questions.
First, why wasn’t this information given to the public before the painting? Perhaps – heaven forfend – some public comment could have been solicited.
Second, there are many people driving on city streets who do not live here. They will, at best, be confused. If anything, “virtual curbs” increase the danger to bicyclists and pedestrians. They give the illusion of safety without adding any practical protection.
Tony Lima
Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments