CUSD candidate vows to ‘do the work’
In your Sept. 7 endorsement editorial, you characterize me as simply having name recognition as a three-time mayor of Cupertino and council member for “a stint” of eight years.
Your editorial also fails to mention that I am the only candidate with kids currently in the Cupertino Union School District.
I want to respond to your characterization of my willingness to help people who ask for help as a poor reason to serve.
My supporters know that I think carefully through the issues, and that I do the work. They want me to apply this approach to study, think about and help the district, and if the voters elect me to serve on the CUSD Board of Education, that’s what I’ll do.
Darcy Paul
Cupertino
Will LA council ban use of natural gas?
At the Sept. 6 Los Altos City Council meeting, three members of the council refused to discuss the elephant in the room regarding banning natural gas in all homes and buildings in Los Altos.
Instead, Neysa Fligor, Jonathan Weinberg and Sally Meadows only addressed the elephant’s ear, limiting discussion on adding remodels to the code, to be all electrified.
In March of this year, they adopted the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which included a ban on natural gas if appliances, home heating and hot water equipment broke down in existing homes. The CAAP includes imposing fines/penalties for anyone using natural gas, including restaurants, existing homes, outdoor pools and barbecues.
Thanks to a local resident organization, Los Altos Residents, we now know that the intention of these city council members is to ban the use of natural gas. They intend to enforce the harshest plan possible, going far beyond state requirements.
Roberta Phillips
Los Altos
Not all residents share council’s views
I do not support any reach codes.
Last weekend I sent an email saying as much to the Los Altos City Council. In response, I got two lengthy emails from two different council members explaining reach codes. Both responses started from the premise that I must be confused or misinformed. I am not confused nor misinformed.
I’m starting to think our city’s biggest problem is that its leaders cannot understand that some people do not share their views.
Victoria Byrd
Los Altos
Let homeowners decide power source
Jim Jolly in his Aug. 31 letter asks whether expanding reach codes would really be effective. Mr. Jolly asks, is this a “feel- good gesture”? The honest answer is “yes.”
The state has set up reach codes. Having even more restrictive local code versions is a draconian step that is nothing more than feel-good posturing by woke activists.
Here’s a concept: New homes or complete rebuilds have both 220V power and gas lines run to the kitchen, laundry, water heater and space heater areas. The cost is actually very minimal in new builds and remodels. Then, let the homeowner decide which power source they would like to use for their appliances. It’s that simple.
The Environmental Commission has grossly overstepped its boundaries. All of us can do our best to minimize impacting the environment in our homes, transportation and daily lives.
Mandating draconian local regulations that are truly “feel good,” at best, is not the answer.
Kurt Ayers
Los Altos
Council ‘end game’ is to ban natural gas
There is a scheme to eliminate natural gas from all homes in Los Altos. This will result in higher energy costs, higher appliance costs and updated electrical panel costs, and contribute to brownouts and energy shortages.
The Environmental Commission endorsed the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), as did three council members in March 2022, which recommends:
• Fines for using natural gas in the future to increase city revenues.
• Replacement of broken or old natural gas appliances with electric ones.
• Replacement of all gas appliances with electric before a house is sold.
Recently, over 300 people wrote to the city council objecting to more stringent reach codes. They realized that was the direction that the city council might take on Sept. 6.
Council history has shown that the council expanded a discussion to recommend additions to reach codes under consideration in a meeting in 2019. Would that happen again?
So some council members ridiculed residents that quoted CAAP recommendations that the three members had endorsed.
Their end game is to ban all uses of natural gas and leave the residents and homeowners to foot the bill.
More residents need to speak up and be heard. Soon they may be coming for our water.
Scott Spielman
Los Altos
