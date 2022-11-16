Where are the boundaries?
In Len Edwards' tribute to the memoir "A Place Called Home," he is too modest to pay tribute to himself ("Memoir 'A Place Called Home' documents rough life in foster care," Nov. 9).
In Len Edwards’ tribute to the memoir “A Place Called Home,” he is too modest to pay tribute to himself (“Memoir ‘A Place Called Home’ documents rough life in foster care,” Nov. 9).
Len was a Superior Court judge about the time Help One Child: Mission to Children at Risk was founded in 1993 to find superior homes for foster children so they would grow up with a chance to be superior themselves. What made Judge Edwards superior was his ability to know where to draw the critical boundary when it comes to abuse. That boundary, if not carefully drawn, could crush a child’s spirit or give the child the boost needed for a good life.
It occurs to me that our country is now confused when it comes to boundaries. We can’t draw a boundary at our southern border, we can’t draw a boundary when it comes to abortion, the boundaries around crime have faded away, there is no boundary when it comes to our national debt, there isn’t even a boundary between being male or female. This is a recipe for disaster.
Jo Anne Morris
Los Altos Hills
Everyone claims to hate negative campaigns, but they seem to work. A most recent example occurred right here in our small town. A Los Altos City Council candidate didn’t have a record to run on, so he felt he had to attack one of his opponents by spreading disinformation.
As pointed out in the Nov. 9 Town Crier (“An especially divisive year for local politics?”), he accused his opponent of lying and misrepresenting her record, which caused her to spend too much time off-topic trying to set the record straight.
He went so far as to address the hot-button issue of abortion by implying she was against abortion because of her party affiliation. Every time he spoke in public he spread disinformation knowing that most voters wouldn’t bother fact-checking him.
His actions reminded me of Sen. Harry Reid’s lie about Mitt Romney’s taxes during the 2012 presidential race. When asked if he regretted lying, Reid answered by saying, “He didn’t win, did he?”
In other words, “By any means necessary.”
Ken Girdley
Los Altos
