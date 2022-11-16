Where are the boundaries?

In Len Edwards’ tribute to the memoir “A Place Called Home,” he is too modest to pay tribute to himself (“Memoir ‘A Place Called Home’ documents rough life in foster care,” Nov. 9).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.