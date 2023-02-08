Why is council member being marginalized?
I couldn’t find anything in the Jan. 25 article “Los Altos City Council looking to mend differences” about mending differences.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
I couldn’t find anything in the Jan. 25 article “Los Altos City Council looking to mend differences” about mending differences.
Ostensibly the article was about each council member’s various appointments and how Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng feels marginalized in response to receiving fewer appointments than her peers. Oddly, the article left out how many appointments each member currently has. It only took a minute for me to find this information online, as follows.
• Sally Meadows: 12
• Jonathan Weinberg: 11
• Neysa Fligor: 12
• Lynette Lee Eng: 4
• Pete Dailey: 10
Mayor Meadows says her criteria for these appointments included each council member’s interest in a given appointment and the number of years left in each member’s term. Ms. Lee Eng presumably expressed interest in more appointments than she received. Mayor Meadows and Mr. Weinberg both have terms expiring in 2024, just like Ms. Lee Eng, so that doesn’t explain why Ms. Lee Eng received only four appointments to their respective 12 and 11.
Seeing how many appointments Ms. Lee Eng received compared to her peers, it seems clear to me that Ms. Lee Eng is being marginalized.
The Town Crier left out the most important detail of this story (the number of appointments per council member). Why?
Victoria Byrd
Los Altos
On Aug. 31, 2021, the League of Women Voters wrote in the Town Crier that “We currently have a statewide housing shortage of approximately 3.5 million homes.”
Yet on Jan. 25, 2023, just 17 months later, the LWV reports that we need 2.5 million new housing units by 2030. This is a remarkable forecast revision.
The LWV is expected to be a trustworthy beacon of evidence-based, nonpartisan research.
So, I would like the LWV to explain to Town Crier readers the evidence that led them to revise their numbers from 3.5 million needed housing units in 2021 to now 2.5 million in 2030.
Barry Smith
Los Altos Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments