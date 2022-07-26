Los Altos’ codes: Too much of a reach?
I read with interest the article in the July 20 edition on how updating Los Altos’ environmental policy is polarizing our citizens (“Too much of a reach? Residents weigh in on natural gas restrictions”).
The issue is about a proposed ordinance requiring new residential construction to install electric appliances instead of gas because it goes beyond state regulations. Setting aside the pressing issue of climate change (where daily headlines indicate Mother Nature is just getting started responding to our historical glut of fossil fuel pollution), the new electric technology coming on the market is just so cool.
I strongly recommend that readers check out Saul Griffith’s book “Electrify: An Optimist’s Playbook for Our Clean Energy Future” and then decide.
Instead of playing the game of not exceeding state regulations and then complaining hugely when the state mandates something affecting our ordinances, why don’t we unite and skate gracefully to where the puck is surely going to be? Remember Wayne Gretzky?
David Cain
Los Altos
Reach codes place burden on retirees
Responding to the July 20 cover story on reach codes, I strongly object to the Los Altos Environmental Commission’s proposal that the Los Altos City Council ban all gas appliances, including gas cooking appliances, in all new construction and remodels.
Most annoying and unreasonable is the proposal that if any existing gas appliances break, including gas furnaces and gas cooking appliances, you will be required to replace them with all-electric appliances. This will place an undue burden on retired people on reduced incomes who are already getting hammered by 10% inflation.
We are constantly being warned about blackouts due to an overstressed electrical grid. These reach codes will only make this matter worse. And all this virtue signaling will have no impact on global warming as long as China and India continue burning fossil fuels.
Bill Hough
Los Altos
Develop financial aid plan for reach codes
In the July 20 article on reach codes, Connie Miller of GreenTown Los Altos says “there’s no reason we can’t implement sensible building codes that help us with (the) process (of electrification).” I’d say money is one significant reason. Replacing broken gas appliances with electric is expensive.
It’s not just cooktops. Imagine your gas water heater or furnace breaks down and you’re forced to replace it with electric. Rebates of $1,000 or $2,000 won’t make a dent in the expense of new equipment, installation and potential electric hookups, all of which could run $10,000 and up.
Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), adviser to the Los Altos Environmental Commission, ignores the financial reality of many residents when they tell us electric appliances are more economical if we put solar panels on our homes and battery storage provides resiliency during power outages. No problem if you can afford roughly $20,000-$40,000.
I’m worried about climate change. I’m in favor of green energy and efficient appliances. I’m an SVCE customer. But before the city council extends reach codes, we need a plan showing financial impacts on residents and potential funding sources to help those who can’t afford to switch.
Pat Marriott
Los Altos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments