Hills should lower cost to build ADUs

The town of Los Altos Hills should take some time to reflect on what a complete disaster their entire housing plan has turned out to be.

Barry Smith

@Nicole Baker: do we have evidence that lowering ADU fees from $30K to $500 would materially increase the number of ADUs? If it would, this might be an interesting plan to meet our housing mandates.

I presume those fees pay for staff time to meet with architects, review plans, and inspect the construction.

