Hills should lower cost to build ADUs
The town of Los Altos Hills should take some time to reflect on what a complete disaster their entire housing plan has turned out to be.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
The town of Los Altos Hills should take some time to reflect on what a complete disaster their entire housing plan has turned out to be.
The town was told repeatedly both by town residents and the state of California that their proposed plan would fail because it was based upon building housing on property they neither owned nor had authority to build on.
Tens of thousands of dollars and hundreds of town man hours were used to create this plan. I predict that rather than start over with a new plan, the town will double down and try to make the current plan work. More money and more time wasted. No one will admit a mistake was made.
There is a simple and cost-effective way to comply with the state housing requirements. Simply lower the cost to build an accessory dwelling unit. It currently costs more than $30,000 in fees payable to the town to just get an ADU approved. Lower that cost to $500 and let the landowners build ADUs. Based upon current projections, the town will have enough ADU units to meet the state’s housing goals.
The money spent on the failed housing plan should be paid back by the consultants and help cover the cost of the ADU building permits.
Nicole Baker
Los Altos Hills
Kudos to Mohan Gurunathan (“Going vegetarian good for health, planet, Morning Forum expert says,” March 15), who spoke about going vegetarian to save the planet. Even if we stopped using all fossil fuels, we would not solve the climate crises, due to the massive amounts of methane, CO2 and nitrous oxide emitted by animals raised for food. By the same token, if we stopped eating animals and their by-products (eggs/dairy), we would still have a huge problem from fossil fuel emissions. So, we need to address both issues.
The article about Gurunathan’s talk appears on page 11, and the storm damage appears on page 1, but they are connected. Raising animals for food, burning fuel, is what’s causing climate change. This unusual weather is part of that.
I found it ironic that the article was published next to an ad for corned beef on one side and ribs on the opposite page. Was this meant to be a cruel joke by the newspaper? It didn’t have to be that way.
Kim Hunter
Los Altos
(1) comment
@Nicole Baker: do we have evidence that lowering ADU fees from $30K to $500 would materially increase the number of ADUs? If it would, this might be an interesting plan to meet our housing mandates.
I presume those fees pay for staff time to meet with architects, review plans, and inspect the construction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments