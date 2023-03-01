ALPRs should collect data for fix-it tickets
Re the Feb. 9 article “Los Altos Police looking to implement automated license plate reading tech”:
Crime-fighting versus privacy rights, eh? If the Los Altos Police Department does install automated license plate readers, the “objective data” could immediately take a bite out of petty crime. Set up the system to mail fix-it tickets for all cars spotted with no front license plate. Most city residents would applaud.
If the system needs extra cameras to view both ends of each passing vehicle, their cost might be covered by revenue from scofflaws who continue to ignore their front-plate obligation.
Unlike automatic red-light and speed-cam tickets, those from ALPRs aren’t based on questionable signal timing or instrument calibration.
Richard Feldman
Los Altos
ALPRs will improve safety, collaboration
Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett’s proposal for automated license plate readers deserves to be approved by the city council. It is cost-effective and collaborative with other local police agencies.
Privacy concerns can be addressed by transparent protocols with frequent reviews to check for compliance as well as outcomes. It is important to collect meaningful statistics, for example, arrests and convictions, to assist in the determination of fiscal responsibility.
I look forward to reviewing the positive outcomes of this new program and how public safety in Los Altos will be improved without the need for the hiring of additional police personnel.
Eugene M. Hyman
Los Altos
Downtown parklets pose problems
Parklets were very helpful during the pandemic, and retail basically endured them, even though they were detrimental to their businesses. Currently, parklets are not necessary for restaurant survival, although restaurants obviously will want to keep the public space for their benefit.
Additional problems:
• Retail businesses cannot be seen due to parklets.
• Main Street looks small and completely cluttered, blocked and uninviting when entering from Foothill Expressway.
• General retail businesses are understandably leaving downtown. Only very high-end stores can now survive downtown, which limits our shopping.
• Parking is greatly diminished due to parklets.
• Americans with Disabilities Act access to retail (and restaurants) is diminished by parklets.
• Access to public bench seating that we have all paid for is denied by parklets unless we are a restaurant customer.
• Sidewalks are blocked by parklets.
• Parades are impossible. Parades need a wide performing space to be enjoyed – not tunnels.
A suggestion, for people who want to eat outdoors: Put a second story of patios on top of the buildings on Main and State to accommodate that. It is possible via “grasshopper” construction. (We did it at our church, adding access via an elevator and two staircases.)
To survive as a town, we need both businesses and close-by housing that serve all income levels and all varieties of jobs.
Jackie Stephens
Los Altos
