Protect library parking for patrons
I am writing this letter about the proposed dog park in the Los Altos Civic Center that will eliminate parking spaces for library patrons.
I am writing this letter about the proposed dog park in the Los Altos Civic Center that will eliminate parking spaces for library patrons.
An estimated 750 people per day use the Los Altos Library, far and away the busiest hub in the city. There are many other venues dog owners may use to walk their dogs, including our existing parks and the many fields of local schools in the late afternoon or early evening. Using precious library parking for dogs is unnecessary and will devalue this critical resource.
As a retired librarian, I am very aware of what libraries and librarians add to a community. Many think that libraries are unnecessary because of the internet and search engines such as Google where people can search for information. Let me give you a few reasons why libraries are more important than ever in this digital age. Because of cyberbullying, trolling and ”fake news,” people often are reluctant to engage with people they disagree with. A library is a safe place where people can gather in a safe environment where all are welcome. The Los Altos Library does just that. The Los Altos Library also provides interesting programs for patrons.
Library collections are more stable than information people can find online. Librarians can help people sort through information to help them get to exactly what they are looking for. In addition, librarians help patrons locate hard-to-find books and articles through interlibrary loan and by searching digital library archives. Librarians can guide people by asking questions and by researching databases not accessible to the average person. Librarians respect and protect people’s privacy, where Google and other search engines do not.
For our library to thrive and serve the community, it must remain accessible by providing sufficient parking to the patrons that rely upon it.
Nan Geschke
Los Altos
