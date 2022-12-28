City of LA, Town Crier: Move off Twitter
Elon Musk has owned Twitter for a bit over one month, and since that time he has (among so many other things) released the clearly one-sided, partisan “Twitter Files”; posted highly inflammatory, false information (look at Musk’s post regarding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband); let back on the site people who want to go “death con 3 (sic) on Jewish People” (Kanye West) and banned for attacking the trans community (Jordan Peterson), banned for attacking sexual assault survivors (Andrew Tate), and groups banned for disclosing people’s private information (Project Veritas).
Now he’s blocking legitimate press that he disagrees with (Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, among others). And then there is, of course, allowing the ex-president who had used Twitter to help create an insurrection against the U.S. government to return to the platform.
This is not the type of business I wish to be making money off of me, so I deleted my Twitter account and moved over to Mastodon. I was pleased to see many of the accounts I followed on Twitter are available on Mastodon, but not the Los Altos government or the Town Crier.
I’d like to request both, at a minimum, set up and use an account on Mastodon or another similar platform. It would be even better for the city and Town Crier to send a clear message that they do not wish to be associated with these posts and actions by deleting their Twitter accounts.
