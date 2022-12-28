City of LA, Town Crier: Move off Twitter

Elon Musk has owned Twitter for a bit over one month, and since that time he has (among so many other things) released the clearly one-sided, partisan “Twitter Files”; posted highly inflammatory, false information (look at Musk’s post regarding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband); let back on the site people who want to go “death con 3 (sic) on Jewish People” (Kanye West) and banned for attacking the trans community (Jordan Peterson), banned for attacking sexual assault survivors (Andrew Tate), and groups banned for disclosing people’s private information (Project Veritas).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.