In his May 18 letter to the editor (“Leaders ‘gaslighting’ on abortion ruling”), Ken Girdley incorrectly describes the legal protections of a woman’s right to abortion provided by the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions.
Both Roe and Casey indeed provide significant civil liberties, by granting federal protection of a woman’s right to abortion, under the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. These decisions made a woman’s right to abortion a matter of settled federal law that women have relied on since 1973.
All of the points made by our local women leaders in the May 11 Town Crier article “Abortion aftermath: Local leaders pledge to fight erosion of civil rights” that Girdley questions are accurate. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe and Casey in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, this would be the first time in U.S. history that a federal right has been taken away. This can create a slippery slope where other constitutional rights currently guaranteed as privacy rights, including contraception, interracial marriage and gay marriage, can be lost.
However, federal law takes precedence over state law. This is why, as Girdley correctly states, abortion will continue to be legal and accessible in states such as California, regardless of the Court’s decision in Dobbs. The problem arises in states such as Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, as well as Mississippi, where women who need abortions will lose their current constitutional protection in the face of new laws that either severely restrict or impose outright bans on abortion.
To be clear, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe and Casey according to the ahistorical, originalist logic of Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked opinion, abortion will not end in the United States. Abortion will become inaccessible and dangerous for poor women and women of color who live in states with draconian abortion laws. Our already shamefully high maternal and infant mortality rates will get worse. Do we really want to live in such a society?
Margo Horn
Los Altos
