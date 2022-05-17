The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office management is in disarray. Longtime incumbent Sheriff Laurie Smith is retiring amid corruption accusations and a no-confidence vote from the Board of Supervisors. Mentally ill inmates have died and the county has been repeatedly sued. A civil grand jury has charged her with political favoritism – promotions in return for support – putting her on trial. A guilty verdict could force her out of office before her scheduled departure in January.
Some described Smith as ruling with an iron fist, and those who did not support her suffered the consequences. Morale among those in her short-staffed department has deteriorated.
Fortunately, the June 7 primary election offers the opportunity for a fresh start. Four serious candidates – three with Sheriff’s Office experience – are running to succeed Smith and bring integrity back to the department.
Sean Allen and Christine Nagaye, both sergeants with the department, bring experience. Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen also is running. But our pick is Kevin Jensen, a former, longtime Sheriff’s Office captain who retired in 2013 after falling out of favor with Smith.
We like Jensen because his experience has been broad and diverse. He held a wide range of positions during his nearly three decades with the office, from patrol watch commander to assistant chief at the Department of Corrections – even administrative coroner. His success speaks for itself in promotions from deputy to captain.
His energy and passion for law enforcement is obvious. His ethics and commitment to fairness and to reform in areas where needed has earned him the overwhelming support of Sheriff’s Office personnel. That support reflects Jensen’s established leadership and confidence that he can turn the department around.
The nine-year gap in his Sheriff’s Office involvement gives us pause – a lot can change, and it’s all too common to fall out of touch. But Jensen has continued leadership roles as an instructor for new recruits. He also has served as president of the California Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates and was national president of the FBI Citizens Academy. He has retained his relationships with law enforcement personnel.
We think Jensen is the right choice for voters June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments