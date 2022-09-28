Mountain View has a lot going for it. The city has a healthy budget and progressive, forward-thinking leadership that has led to generation of more affordable housing than most neighboring communities. The city has added numerous amenities in recent years – parks, a revamped senior center and community center – even during the pandemic.
That progressiveness – and tolerance – has allowed hundreds of unhoused residents to live on the streets, leaving the city with the challenge of either accommodating them (the Safe Parking program) or moving them (the controversial oversized vehicle ordinance).
These challenges are not for the faint of heart. To address them, the city needs proven experience and expertise to continue moving forward. With this in mind, we are endorsing incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei.
All three are effective and have served on a council that works well together. All bring unique and necessary skill sets.
Ramirez, the current mayor, lives and breathes governance and policy making. For his day job, Ramirez works for San Jose Councilman Sergio Jimenez. He is analytical, yet also quietly passionate about public service.
Hicks, currently vice mayor, is a former city planner specializing in urban planning. Her top priorities are livability (city infrastructure enhancing quality of life), affordable housing and sustainability. She serves on city committees addressing these issues. She worked on successful campaigns for rent control and updating the city’s business license tax.
Kamei showed solid leadership as mayor at the height of the pandemic. She oversaw the city’s efforts to aid small businesses and vulnerable residents during a time of high community stress. She is highly qualified for her role, with 15 years of public sector experience and eight years on the city’s Planning Commission prior to joining the council. We appreciate Kamei’s and Ramirez’s commitment to Mountain View – both are third-generation residents.
Challenger Li Zhang is the only other candidate voters should consider. She has a strong background as a scientist and finance executive. We suggest she join a city board, like the Environmental Planning Commission, to gain that needed city governance experience prior to pursuing another council bid.
