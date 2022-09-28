Mountain View has a lot going for it. The city has a healthy budget and progressive, forward-thinking leadership that has led to generation of more affordable housing than most neighboring communities. The city has added numerous amenities in recent years – parks, a revamped senior center and community center – even during the pandemic.

That progressiveness – and tolerance – has allowed hundreds of unhoused residents to live on the streets, leaving the city with the challenge of either accommodating them (the Safe Parking program) or moving them (the controversial oversized vehicle ordinance).

