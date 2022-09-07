This is different from the usual message from a mayor. You probably don’t know that long before I was mayor, I was a gardening columnist for a major newspaper chain for a number of years, including most of a five-year drought. So, the drought is my topic.

Reducing water usage is on everyone’s mind. You don’t need me to tell you how to turn off the water while you brush your teeth, take shorter showers or run a dishwasher only when it’s full. You either already know that or my words won’t change your actions anyway. But I would like to talk about where the bulk of our water for many of us is used – outside.

