The following was adapted from Mayor Anita Enander’s speech at the March 18 State of the City presentation to the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce.
Los Altos, like every community across the country, is dealing with a new normal: COVID mutations, high inflation and uncertainty in the local and global economy.
Let’s look at a few good things before we delve into our very serious challenges:
• We have a strong property-tax base, a recovering business community and an involved citizenry.
• We benefited from the loyal service of many dedicated city employees through the difficult COVID years.
• The Los Altos Community Center is transitioning to full operation and also will be the site of our Emergency Operations Center, saving about $2 million in new construction costs.
• The Friends of the Library will have a permanent home inside the main library.
• New, fenced dog parks will provide increased recreation opportunities.
• Our new city manager, Gabriel Engeland, is the outstanding leader we need – well-qualified for the challenges ahead.
Harsh realities
Critical expenses have been delayed and deferred, and we need to budget carefully to restore long-term health to city infrastructure and operations. Demands on our budget include:
• $622,000 annual loan payments for the community center for the next 18 years.
• $3 million over the next two years to replace equipment and vehicles that are far beyond their useful lives – including three emergency generators more than 20 years old.
• An estimated $350,000 for a new financial system that should help avoid future budget surprises and allow us to make sound decisions.
• $3 million being paid yearly for our CalPERS unfunded pension liability that will grow to over $4.5 million per year in 2032 unless we make additional payments to more quickly reverse the negative amortization.
• Funding to replace fire station roofs and our deteriorating police station with its flooding basement. These projects are not included in our Capital Improvements Plan that is unfunded by $22 million over the next four years.
Services depend on staff
A capable, resilient staff is essential to a functioning city. For several years, we’ve carried six vacant positions as a “cost-saving” measure. Turnover was high during COVID. As a result, we are struggling to fulfill some required services. Engeland has hired new finance and planning/development directors, but more than a dozen critical positions, including a new police chief, must be filled. We’re competing with other Bay Area cities, so We need to make Los Altos a desirable place to work through improved compensation, benefits, facilities and workplace culture. This will place additional pressure on the budget, but without great staff, we cannot meet community expectations for services.
State mandates on housing
The state requires us to plan for 1,958 additional homes to be built during the next eight years. We will need to trade existing uses (for example, office, retail, parking) for more housing. If our plan fails to satisfy the state or if the housing does not get built, we face financial penalties and loss of control over future city development.
Over half the units must be subsidized in order to be “affordable,” yet virtually no subsidies are provided. State law restricts our ability to collect fees that offset new housing impacts. on schools, parks, traffic, water, sewers, power grids and safety personnel. When asked how local governments should pay for these, legislators reply, “pass new local taxes.”
Fiscal responsibility and sound management
The foundation of good government is fiscal responsibility. We can no longer kick the can down the road on important issues. Engeland reminded the council that a “balanced” budget isn’t a sound budget if it ignores critical expenses and allows infrastructure to decay. The coming months and years will test the council’s – and residents’ – mettle as we face difficult decisions, balancing needs and wants that are clearly greater than our resources.
We have a Complete Streets Plan and a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) without the resources identified to implement either. The CAAP alone would require $15 million and a staff of six to fulfill.
Triage will be necessary to determine how we manage long-neglected infrastructure and ongoing maintenance as we deal with a growing population. To assure public safety, we need to keep our streets, public buildings, and parks in good condition and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Going forward, I ask residents to stay engaged and to support the city council and staff as we work toward a more financially stable future. We need your input as we make difficult decisions to do the right things for the long term, even if that is less than we had hoped.