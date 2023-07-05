The purpose of the Los Altos Open Government Policy is to promote transparency and openness. The policy is in place to allow the public time to receive and become aware of agenda items for meetings, enabling them to participate in the input process.

The Open Government Policy has recently undergone changes that potentially create barriers for resident participation in the Los Altos government both now and in the future. According to the first paragraph of our Open Government Policy, “The original purpose of the Open Government Policy is to go beyond the requirements of the Brown Act to inform the Community.” My concern is that the recent changes seem to be contrary to this goal.

