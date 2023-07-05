The purpose of the Los Altos Open Government Policy is to promote transparency and openness. The policy is in place to allow the public time to receive and become aware of agenda items for meetings, enabling them to participate in the input process.
The Open Government Policy has recently undergone changes that potentially create barriers for resident participation in the Los Altos government both now and in the future. According to the first paragraph of our Open Government Policy, “The original purpose of the Open Government Policy is to go beyond the requirements of the Brown Act to inform the Community.” My concern is that the recent changes seem to be contrary to this goal.
The city council recently made three major changes to the Open Government Policy:
1. Reduced the time to publish the city council meeting agenda from eight days to four days prior to the meeting.
2. Members of the public can no longer pull an item from the consent calendar for discussion during a council meeting.
3. A member of the public is no longer allowed to cede time to another speaker for up to 10 minutes of speaking time. Now, only one person can cede time to another speaker, and the specified speaker will have a maximum of five minutes.
4. Public noticing for development projects required sending notices to neighbors within 1,000 feet of a proposed development. Erecting story poles was also required. Now noticing has been reduced to 300 feet and story poles are no longer required.
The changes were approved at a recent council meeting. I feel it is important for residents to be aware of these changes. I seek to promote transparency, equity and open dialogue through an open government.
I urge all residents of Los Altos to participate in our government. Join committees or commissions, run for city council, attend council meetings and share your opinions with us. You can also write to or email city council members, and even write letters to the editors of our local papers to share concerns and show approval.
Being a council member can be challenging at times. The rewards are great, too. For that reason, I strongly encourage you to be engaged, pay attention to current topics and actively participate in decisions made by your city council.
I think Abraham Lincoln said it best in the Gettysburg Address: “… that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
Lynette Lee Eng is a member of the Los Altos City Council.
Editor’s note: Council agendas are regularly published in the Town Crier on Wednesdays prior to the following Tuesday meetings. Agendas with staff reports of agenda items are available after 5 p.m. Thursdays before Tuesday meetings.
