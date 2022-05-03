Bond measure proposals in the Fremont Union High School District have become four-year events. Measure G, a $275 million proposal on the June 7 ballot (it needs 55% approval to pass) follows Measure CC ($275 million) from 2018 and Measure K from 2014 ($295 million).
Funds will be used to replace and update aging facilities. For details, see our story on page 7.
Our students deserve top-flight facilities. And the five-high school district (including Homestead) has a sterling reputation. But voters have already approved $570 million in bond measures over the past eight years.
This latest proposal gives us pause. Amid a pandemic recovery and shaky economy ahead, the timing just isn’t right. Measure G gets a reluctant “no” from us.