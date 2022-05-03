We’ll get right to the point: Vote “no” on Measure A June 7. The Valley Water district’s proposal to “limit” board members’ terms to four four-year terms is actually extending terms from the current three to four. And they are spending $3.2 million in taxpayer money to include it on the primary election ballot.
Board members voted 4-3 at their Feb. 22 meeting to put this deceptive measure on the ballot. The three board members who opposed it – Barbara Keegan, Nai Hsueh and especially Linda LeZotte –
are to be commended for offering valid arguments not to go forward. LeZotte hit the nail on the head, calling the term “limits” measure “intellectually dishonest.” The board majority – Tony Estremera, Rick Santos, John Varela and chairman Gary Kremen, as well as Valley Water CEO Rick Callender – had zero responses to a suggestion to change language from “limit” to “extend.” Callender’s reasoning was downright lame – that this was the same wording as a county Board of Supervisors term limits proposal from 1998.
Estremera offered reasons like ensuring board continuity and expertise to tackle the district’s challenges – most notably the ongoing drought. But adding another four years to a 12-year term smells like holding onto authority and not allowing for fresh perspectives. Kremen said he liked “going to the vote of the people.” For $3.2 million? Measure A should be soundly rejected.