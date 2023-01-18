It’s a new year and, as usual, we’re all thumbs.
It’s a new year and, as usual, we’re all thumbs.
Thumbs-up: To the clean-up crews in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View that braved harsh winds and rains to clear fallen trees, clogged storm drains and other storm-related damage.
Thumbs-up: To our new mayors for 2023: Sally Meadows (Los Altos), Linda Swan (Los Altos Hills) and Alison Hicks (Mountain View). We wish them well in guiding our local communities with thoughtful, effective leadership.
Thumbs-down: To the onerous, state-mandated housing element policies that put each of our governmental bodies in a position to fail, as some observers have aptly put it. The demands for new housing – nearly 500 new units dictated for Los Altos Hills, nearly 2,000 units for Los Altos and more than 11,000 for Mountain View – are just not realistic. Deadlines for new housing elements are due at the end of the month. Ostensibly, this is about generating more affordable housing, but there is very little of that actually happening. What is happening is substantial taxpayer money going into a black hole to generate documents that only speculate where new housing could be built. Oh, and did we mention a wresting of local control? There’s got to be a better way.
Thumbs-down: To Sally Lieber’s departure from the Mountain View City Council to join the state’s Board of Equalization. With two years remaining in her council term, she left her fellow council members with the dilemma of holding a special election (at a cost of $2.1 million) or appointing a new member to fill her seat. Going the appointment route ensured they could get a new council member on board as soon as next month, but not before creating more work for council and staff members already facing a busy work plan for the year. There is a lot to praise Lieber for in her long political career – particularly her focus on the community’s underserved – but frankly, this is not a good look.
Thumbs-up: To local school districts for maintaining and in some cases even improving quality of learning throughout the pandemic. One can tell from test scores that school staff and administrators have put great effort into implementing innovative new programs that promote a better holistic learning experience for students.
