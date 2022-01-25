Obviously, the impact of COVID-19 was going to leave a mark on the Los Altos city budget, the focus of the city council’s recent retreat. An extensive financial report for fiscal year 2021 was on Tuesday’s council meeting agenda.
While the city’s financial condition is not rosy, it’s not all gloom and doom.
First, the bad news: COVID restrictions curtailed several city revenue sources, from parks and recreation classes to the transient occupancy (hotel) tax. The city projects a $22 million deficit in its capital improvement project budget over the next five years. Turnover in personnel impacted several key positions in the finance and engineering departments, forcing the city to hire consultants, which added costs. The city has had to cover budget shortfalls by dipping into its reserves, dropping below the 20% threshold.
Now the good: The city is not broke. The financial picture ahead is hopeful. Property-tax revenues remain the ace in the city’s budgetary hole – they increased by $2.7 million in 2021 over the previous fiscal year. Given Los Altos property values, that number will only rise. Nearly $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds helped the city balance its budget in 2021. Another $4 million in ARPA funds is due in July.
Mayor Anita Enander referred to the hiring of new City Manager Gabriel Engeland as the most important decision the council made last year. She’s right. Engeland brings strong financial acumen along with common sense. He is transitioning the city to a zero-based budgeting approach for more disciplined execution. The budget will be built based on actual needs determined by department heads. Engeland brought on a new finance director, John Furtado, for stability in that key department. The city is also working on strategies to improve retention and morale, including a “compensation philosophy” that will better reward good employees for their work.
Under this new leadership and approach, we’re confident our city government, and our residents, businesses and arts community, will emerge from this COVID crisis stronger than ever. The Town Crier will keep you updated as this plays out in the months ahead.