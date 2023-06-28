As Pride Month comes to a close, we strongly reaffirm our support for those who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community and condemn homophobia, transphobia and other bigoted forms of hate.
We’re proud of our community for being overwhelmingly encouraging and accepting of residents’ LGBTQ+ identities, but we still know that hate is here.
Just a week ago, one of our reporters saw multiple transphobic banners hanging from overpasses in Mountain View and Palo Alto. Pride merchandise has also been removed from Target locations across the nation, including in the Bay Area, to keep employees safe from potentially violent bigots.
In the greater community, just look at the protest against Bud Light for a partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a trans actress and content creator; many protested the beer company for the move – some even going into grocery stores and destroying inventory.
While commercialization of Pride and the celebration of different queer identities is its own issue, the main concern is the increase in hate and violence toward those in the LGBTQ+ community and those who simply uplift their voices.
Transphobia and homophobia have no room in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View or anywhere else.
It’s disappointing that a time meant to commemorate ongoing progress and celebrate the pride of being unapologetically oneself is being destroyed by those who unreasonably and unfairly equate being trans or queer with immorality and predatory behavior.
Pride Month is more than a celebration – it’s the continued fight for acceptance, equality and the simple right to love and exist freely. From June 28 through July 3, 1969, the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village was ground zero for what was the catalyst of Pride and the movement for LGBTQ+ equality, as attendees at the gay bar fought against police brutality and the enforcement of anti-LGBTQ+ laws.
Everyone should have the chance to be themselves freely without the fear of being harassed, ostracized or physically assaulted.
We encourage those with such beliefs to take a step back, re-evaluate and consider how much harm their hate can cause.
For those who are out, we support you. For those who feel unsafe to be their full selves or are still questioning their identities, we acknowledge you and wish you the best on your journey.
