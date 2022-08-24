More than a dozen years ago, in the city of Bell, the local newspaper went out of business. That means no reporters were there to cover the city council in that Los Angeles County municipality. Not long after that, seven members of the city government were arrested and charged with lining their pockets with taxpayers’ money. Many observers think that may not have happened had the local newspaper still existed.
Could that happen here in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills or Mountain View? We would like to think it wouldn’t, but let’s not find out.
Our goal at the Town Crier is to be your source for news and information in our community. Our reporters cover the city councils and school boards to make sure our elected officials do what is right for all of us. Our community leaders are supposed to provide services to improve our community, not pad their own bank accounts.
We can only do our job of bringing you local news, views and information with your help. Local newspapers, including the Town Crier, are struggling. Some papers in surrounding communities (we’re looking at you, Mountain View) are no longer print papers – they’ve gone to online only.
If you have a business in our area, consider promoting it in the Town Crier with some advertising. If you are a resident who is not already subscribing, purchase a subscription to help defray the cost of providing you the information you need to keep up with what’s going on around us.
Let’s keep our community partnership going.
