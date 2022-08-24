More than a dozen years ago, in the city of Bell, the local newspaper went out of business. That means no reporters were there to cover the city council in that Los Angeles County municipality. Not long after that, seven members of the city government were arrested and charged with lining their pockets with taxpayers’ money. Many observers think that may not have happened had the local newspaper still existed.

Could that happen here in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills or Mountain View? We would like to think it wouldn’t, but let’s not find out.

